Seoul, Tokyo vow 'appropriate action' on weak yen and won

Seoul, Tokyo vow 'appropriate action' on weak yen and won

SEOUL
Seoul, Tokyo vow appropriate action on weak yen and won

South Korea and Japan shared "serious concerns" on the recent weakness of their currencies against the dollar and agreed to take "appropriate actions" to counter extreme volatility, the finance ministry in Seoul said Wednesday.

The foreign exchange market has witnessed a surge in volatility following Iran's weekend drone and missile assault on Israel, in retaliation for what Tehran said was an Israeli strike on its embassy in Syria.

Seoul issued a rare warning on Tuesday, saying authorities were carefully monitoring currency movements as the won briefly touched a critical level of 1,400 per dollar for the first time in 17 months.

The yen has fallen to a 34-year low against the dollar as a string of above-forecast U.S. inflation and jobs data sees investors re-evaluate their outlook for when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates, while the Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy loose.

South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and his Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki discussed the matter in Washington this week on the sidelines of a G20 meeting, according to the finance ministry.

The two "shared serious concerns about the recent significant depreciation of the Japanese yen and the Korean won", it said in a statement.

They also "expressed their intention to take appropriate actions against excessive movements", it added.

Speculation was swirling that the dollar will strengthen further after Fed boss Jerome Powell suggested U.S. rates could be held at two-decade highs for longer than expected as the bank struggles to get inflation down to its two percent target.

The greenback has also risen against a range of other currencies this year, including the Indian rupee, Australian dollar and Thai baht.

The Japanese finance ministry's top currency diplomat recently hinted that intervention in markets to support the yen could be an option.

Tokyo last intervened in forex markets in October 2022, when it spent 6.3 trillion yen ($40 billion today) to support its currency.

A weaker currency is often regarded as beneficial for a country's export competitiveness and enhancing exporter profits. But a swift decline in value triggers worries over capital outflows and instability in financial markets.

The won has weakened more than seven percent against the dollar this year and the yen nearly nine percent, according to Bloomberg News.

"Foreign exchange authorities are closely watching exchange rate movements, foreign exchange supply and demand with special vigilance," officials from the finance ministry and the Bank of Korea, said in a statement Tuesday.

"Excessive herd behaviour is not desirable for our economy."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters killing

Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

    Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

  2. Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

    Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

  3. Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

    Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

  4. Electronics sales help retail sector

    Electronics sales help retail sector

  5. Turkish authorities nab 20 ISIL suspects

    Turkish authorities nab 20 ISIL suspects
Recommended
Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina
Electronics sales help retail sector

Electronics sales help retail sector
Şimşek: No increase in VAT rates

Şimşek: No increase in VAT rates
Boeing safety in spotlight at US Senate hearing

Boeing safety in spotlight at US Senate hearing
Turkish holidaymakers flock to Greek islands during Eid

Turkish holidaymakers flock to Greek islands during Eid
Retail sales growth picks up in February

Retail sales growth picks up in February
WORLD Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters killing

Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it launched a drone and missile attack on an Israeli base on Wednesday in response to strikes that killed three Hezbollah fighters the day before.
ECONOMY Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

Beef consumption in Argentina, one of the world's top producers and consumers of the meat, has fallen to near-record levels amid a biting economic crisis, an industry body said on April 16.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿