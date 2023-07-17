Senior PKK member 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

ANKARA

The Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized a senior executive of the PKK in Iraq's north, according to sources from the Defense Ministry.

The operation targeted a group of terrorists reportedly preparing for an imminent attack in the Avasin region. With the support of air forces, the Turkish forces were able to neutralize the entire group, local media reported on July 16.

Turkish military and officials use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

Among the terrorists killed in the operation, one individual was identified as Bilal Onat, known by his codename Devrim Garzan. Onat held a senior position within the PKK and was reportedly in charge of the region. Another terrorist, Mazlum Yılmaz, codenamed Sidar Amed, was also identified among those neutralized.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.