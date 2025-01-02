Senior official resigns from İYİ Party

ANKARA
Kürşad Zorlu, a senior official and Ankara lawmaker of the İYİ (Good) Party on Jan. 2 announced his resignation from the party.

In a statement through his social media, Zorlu said, “At the point we have arrived, I have observed with sorrow that we have lost the opportunity to advance for our common purposes.”

Zorlu joined the İYİ Party in 2022 under the leadership of Meral Akşener who resigned in April 2024. She was succeeded by Müsavat Dervişoğlu.

Zorlu implied that this change did not bring about expected results for the İYİ Party, adding he will continue to work for Türkiye with the same determination.

With Zorlu’s resignation, the number of İYİ Party seats at the parliament reduced to 29. The İYİ Party won 44 seats in 2023 parliamentary elections.

Senior members of the party, including Koray Aydın and Ümit Özlale have also resigned. Özlale joined the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

