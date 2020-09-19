Senior ISIL terrorist jailed for over 12 years

  September 19 2020

SAKARYA
A Turkish court on Sept. 18 sentenced a senior member of the ISIL terrorist group to over 12 years in prison.

The 2nd High Criminal Court in Turkey’s northwestern Sakarya province ordered 12-years-and-six-months jail term for the so-called high-ranking Daesh militant Halis Bayancuk, also known by his codename Abu Hanzala.

Bayancuk was charged with forming and managing an armed terrorist organization.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times. The terror group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

