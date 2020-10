Şener Şen on stage with ‘Zengin Mutfağı’

Vasıf Öngören’s famous work ‘Zengin Mutfağı’ (The Rich One’s Cuisine), staged by veteran actor Şener Şen, was viewed by 45,000 people in 55 shows in its first season and achieved great success.

Produced by DasDas and contributed by Anadolu Efes, the play, staged in a kitchen setting of a rich family, features the reflection of the events of June 15-16, 1970, which is the biggest labor movement ever witnessed in the history of Turkey.