  • April 07 2022 07:00:00

NEW YORK
Selena Gomez stays off Internet for four years

Selena Gomez was dubbed the “queen of Instagram” as the most-followed celebrity on the social media platform back in 2016.

Now, Gomez says she’s not been on the internet for four and a half years.

“It has changed my life completely, Gomez told “Good Morning America.”

“I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” Gomez said. “I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life.”

The singer/actress/producer, who currently has more than 300 million followers on Instagram, is promoting Wondermind, a mental health platform she helped found.

Wondermind is the brain child of Gomez, her mother Mandy Teefy and businesswoman Daniella Pierson. The site offers a newsletter and promises the future arrival of a podcast, as well as psychological practices and tools people can use to practice “mental fitness.”

Gomez, who has been outspoken about her challenges including, having bipolar disorder, told “GMA” the goal is to make resources available to those in need.

“There are places where people go when they need help, and it’s unfortunate that they cost ridiculous amounts of money,” Gomez said. “But [as with] Planned Parenthood, there’s a place for women to feel okay and to feel understood, and I want that for mental health.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” artist also spoke briefly about her feelings on entering her 30s this year. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to just step into this chapter — alone, independently, strong, confidently,” she said. “That’s all I really want. I’m excited.”

