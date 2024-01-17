Security forces dismantle 18 PKK shelters

ANKARA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya yesterday announced the destruction of 18 shelters belonging to the PKK during a series of operations targeting caves and bunkers in seven out of the country's 81 provinces.

The operations aimed at eliminating weapons, ammunition and explosives hidden by PKK members for potential actions in rural areas during the winter months, Yerlikaya said in a post on X.

The minister revealed that the operations involved 72 teams comprised of 981 gendarmerie personnel.

The provinces of Bingöl, Şırnak, Diyarbakır, Siirt, Tunceli, Hatay and Giresun, predominantly located in southeastern Türkiye, witnessed the raids dismantling the hideouts. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

During the operations, a substantial quantity of grenades, landmines, improvised explosive devices and ammunition were seized. Village guards, a paramilitary group affiliated with the ministry, joined the gendarmerie in executing the operations, Yerlikaya noted.

"Our fight against terrorism will continue with determination until the last terrorist is neutralized," he wrote.