Sectoral confidence indices down in December

  • December 28 2021 09:05:06

Sectoral confidence indices down in December

ANKARA
Sectoral confidence indices down in December

The confidence in Turkey’s main sectors dropped in December month on month, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Dec. 27. 

“Seasonally adjusted confidence index decreased by 0.5 percent in services, 0.4 percent in retail trade and 3.9 percent in construction sectors in December compared to November,” it said.

“Seasonally adjusted confidence index which was 119.4 for services in November decreased by 0.5 percent in December to 118.8,” it added.

Construction confidence index which was 93.6 in November decreased by 3.9 percent in December to 90.0. In construction sector compared to the previous month, current overall order books sub-index became 79.2 by decreasing 3.2 percent. Total employment expectation over next three months sub-index decreased by 4.4 percent to 100.9.

The retail trade sector confidence index slipped 0.4 percent from last month to 121.5 in December, as both the current volume of stock and business activity-sales expectation over the next three months declined.

Calculated from the monthly survey, the results are evaluated within the range of 0-200. Sectoral confidence indices signal an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100. TÜİK will release the next sectoral confidence indices bulletin on Jan. 25, 2022.

Economy,

WORLD US halves asymptomatic COVID isolation period as cases surge worldwide

US halves asymptomatic COVID isolation period as cases surge worldwide
MOST POPULAR

  1. Influencer sentenced to five months after sharing ‘obscene posts’ taken in Amsterdam

    Influencer sentenced to five months after sharing ‘obscene posts’ taken in Amsterdam

  2. Turkish-Armenian envoys to hold first meeting in Moscow: Minister

    Turkish-Armenian envoys to hold first meeting in Moscow: Minister

  3. Turkey to produce ‘sweet’ natural gas, says minister

    Turkey to produce ‘sweet’ natural gas, says minister

  4. Probe launched over terror links of some Istanbul Municipality staff

    Probe launched over terror links of some Istanbul Municipality staff

  5. THY staff members to get pay rise over 60 pct

    THY staff members to get pay rise over 60 pct
Recommended
Manufacturing capacity slightly up in December

Manufacturing capacity slightly up in December
Trendyol in top three in ‘mega-rounds’ list

Trendyol in top three in ‘mega-rounds’ list
Turkey to produce ‘sweet’ natural gas, says minister

Turkey to produce ‘sweet’ natural gas, says minister
Turkish watchdog fines Binance

Turkish watchdog fines Binance
New law requires YouTubers to pay taxes

New law requires YouTubers to pay taxes
Afghanistan’s asset freeze hurts everyone

Afghanistan’s asset freeze hurts everyone
WORLD US halves asymptomatic COVID isolation period as cases surge worldwide

US halves asymptomatic COVID isolation period as cases surge worldwide

The United States on Dec. 27 halved the isolation period for asymptomatic COVID cases in a bid to blunt mass Omicron-induced disruption, as infections hit new highs in multiple U.S. states and Europe, wreaking havoc on global air travel.

ECONOMY Sectoral confidence indices down in December

Sectoral confidence indices down in December

The confidence in Turkey’s main sectors dropped in December month on month, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Dec. 27. 
SPORTS Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor wants to end the year on a high note when it hosts on-form Başakşehir on Dec. 25 in a week 19 game.