Sectoral confidence indices down in December

ANKARA

The confidence in Turkey’s main sectors dropped in December month on month, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Dec. 27.

“Seasonally adjusted confidence index decreased by 0.5 percent in services, 0.4 percent in retail trade and 3.9 percent in construction sectors in December compared to November,” it said.

“Seasonally adjusted confidence index which was 119.4 for services in November decreased by 0.5 percent in December to 118.8,” it added.

Construction confidence index which was 93.6 in November decreased by 3.9 percent in December to 90.0. In construction sector compared to the previous month, current overall order books sub-index became 79.2 by decreasing 3.2 percent. Total employment expectation over next three months sub-index decreased by 4.4 percent to 100.9.

The retail trade sector confidence index slipped 0.4 percent from last month to 121.5 in December, as both the current volume of stock and business activity-sales expectation over the next three months declined.

Calculated from the monthly survey, the results are evaluated within the range of 0-200. Sectoral confidence indices signal an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100. TÜİK will release the next sectoral confidence indices bulletin on Jan. 25, 2022.