‘Secret mansion’ of 1980 coup leader serves as cafe

ANTALYA

A secluded mansion built in 1983 for former Turkish president and leader of the 1980 military coup, Kenan Evren, has been operating as an Ottoman-style coffee house for the past 14 years in one of the southern city of Antalya’s most popular natural parks.

The two-story house sits along the stream that feeds the famous Kurşunlu Waterfall in the city’s Aksu district.

It was built by the then-Forestry Ministry on a 200-hectare site during Evren’s presidency, just three years after he led the 1980 military coup that overthrew Türkiye’s civilian government. The 1980 coup, one of the country’s most significant military interventions, resulted in the suspension of parliament, widespread arrests and major political reforms that shaped Türkiye for years.

Equipped with a fireplace, a terrace and even a private helipad nestled among the pine trees, the residence was intended for Evren’s personal use.

Local accounts differ on whether he ever stayed there. Some say he never came, while others say he visited once, with a famous artist of the time.

After being returned to the state in 1993, the mansion sat abandoned for nearly two decades and fell into disrepair. In 2011, it was restored and reopened as a cafe serving tourists at the park’s farthest accessible point.

“The house is called the ‘Kenan Evren Mansion.’ We restored the place and turned it into an Ottoman coffee house,” said Erol Avcı, one of the operators at the site.

The nearby helipad, still visible on the hill above, is no longer in use.

Kurşunlu Waterfall, declared a nature park in 1991, is known for its tranquil scenery, ancient water mill and rich ecosystem. Its flora includes plane, laurel, carob, olive and fig trees, along with wild herbs, ferns and water lilies. Wild boars, foxes, squirrels and various bird species inhabit the area, often described by visitors as “a corner of paradise.”

Managed by the general directorate of national parks, the area draws thousands of local and foreign visitors each year.