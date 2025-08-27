Second exhibition of Istanbul Photo Awards 2025 opens in Istanbul

Second exhibition of Istanbul Photo Awards 2025 opens in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Second exhibition of Istanbul Photo Awards 2025 opens in Istanbul

The second exhibition of the international news photography contest Istanbul Photo Awards 2025, organized by state-run Anadolu Agency, has opened at the Dolmabahçe Art Gallery.

Now in its 11th year, the competition received nearly 22,000 submissions from photographers of 114 nationalities. Following the evaluation by an international jury, 29 photographers were awarded in 10 categories. The winning works, first displayed in Ankara, are now on view at the Dolmabahçe Art Gallery within the National Palaces’ Palace Collections Museum.

Visitors to the exhibition can explore striking images capturing global events, ranging from Israel’s ongoing assaults on Gaza to devastating floods in East Africa, a volcanic eruption in Iceland, athletes of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Afghan women’s struggle for survival, survivors of Syria’s Sednaya Prison, Brazilian surfers battling giant waves and the perilous journeys of migrants.

The contest accepts single and series photographs in categories including news, sports, nature and environment, portrait and daily life. Details of the award-winning photographs are available at istanbulphotoawards.com.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until Sept. 7.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Climate change made deadly wildfires in Türkiye, Greece more fierce, study finds

Climate change made deadly wildfires in Türkiye, Greece more fierce, study finds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Climate change made deadly wildfires in Türkiye, Greece more fierce, study finds

    Climate change made deadly wildfires in Türkiye, Greece more fierce, study finds

  2. Iran's currency falls to near-record lows on European 'snapback' sanctions threat

    Iran's currency falls to near-record lows on European 'snapback' sanctions threat

  3. Report finds children make up third of wounded treated in Gaza hospitals

    Report finds children make up third of wounded treated in Gaza hospitals

  4. Türkiye to support Syria's efforts to keep its unity: Defense sources

    Türkiye to support Syria's efforts to keep its unity: Defense sources

  5. Parliament to convene on Gaza in special session

    Parliament to convene on Gaza in special session
Recommended
Submerged Stone Age settlement uncovered

Submerged Stone Age settlement uncovered
Main street of Sillyon ancient city unearthed

Main street of Sillyon ancient city unearthed
Perfume Museum in France highlights unique mark of Turkish rose

Perfume Museum in France highlights unique mark of Turkish rose
Discarded fabrics find new life in painter’s hands

Discarded fabrics find new life in painter’s hands
Walls of Arslantepe damaged in earthquake under restoration

Walls of Arslantepe damaged in earthquake under restoration
Ukraine condemns Woody Allen for speaking at a Russian film festival

Ukraine condemns Woody Allen for speaking at a Russian film festival
WORLD Irans currency falls to near-record lows on European snapback sanctions threat

Iran's currency falls to near-record lows on European 'snapback' sanctions threat

Iran's rial currency fell to near-record lows on Aug. 28 as concerns grew in Tehran that European nations will start a process to reimpose United Nations sanctions on the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program, further squeezing the country's ailing economy.

ECONOMY Nvidias AI chip sales surged but tech bubble worries persist

Nvidia's AI chip sales surged but tech bubble worries persist

Nvidia’s sales of its artificial intelligence chipsets remained a hot commodity during the company's latest quarter, but the demand wasn't quite feverish enough to ease recent worries that the AI craze may be fading.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿