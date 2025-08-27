Second exhibition of Istanbul Photo Awards 2025 opens in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The second exhibition of the international news photography contest Istanbul Photo Awards 2025, organized by state-run Anadolu Agency, has opened at the Dolmabahçe Art Gallery.

Now in its 11th year, the competition received nearly 22,000 submissions from photographers of 114 nationalities. Following the evaluation by an international jury, 29 photographers were awarded in 10 categories. The winning works, first displayed in Ankara, are now on view at the Dolmabahçe Art Gallery within the National Palaces’ Palace Collections Museum.

Visitors to the exhibition can explore striking images capturing global events, ranging from Israel’s ongoing assaults on Gaza to devastating floods in East Africa, a volcanic eruption in Iceland, athletes of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Afghan women’s struggle for survival, survivors of Syria’s Sednaya Prison, Brazilian surfers battling giant waves and the perilous journeys of migrants.

The contest accepts single and series photographs in categories including news, sports, nature and environment, portrait and daily life. Details of the award-winning photographs are available at istanbulphotoawards.com.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until Sept. 7.