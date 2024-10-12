Season 3 of spy series ‘The Night Agent’ to be filmed in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Hit Netflix series “The Night Agent” is set to shoot an upcoming season in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul.

Starring U.S. actor Gabriel Basso and New Zealand actress Luciane Buchanan, the third season will feature a total of 10 episodes, with filming in Istanbul later this year set to continue in New York in 2025.

After becoming one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows in 2023 with its first season, season two of “The Night Agent” is slated to be released next year, with season three already given the green light.

Istanbul has provided picturesque scenery for a number of recent high-profile productions. Türkiye hosted a total of 223 foreign productions in 2022, according to official data.

The county previously hosted productions such as Oscar-winning "Argo," "James Bond," "Skyfall," "Charlie's Angels" and "Inferno.”

Notably, Antalya, a shining gem of the Turkish Riviera, has taken center stage in the latest movie by hotshot British director Guy Ritchie.

The action-packed film “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” which premiered on July 25, is captivating audiences worldwide, especially as it showcases the natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of Antalya, helping global promotion of the city as a picturesque destination.

Directed by Ritchie and starring Henry Cavill and Eiza Gonzalez, the movie is based on a true World War II story of a group of British soldiers who break traditional rules of warfare to infiltrate enemy lines.

This is not the first time Antalya has played host to a Ritchie film, as his 2022 release “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” was also shot in the seaside city.