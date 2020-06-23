Search for missing person in Bursa flood continues

  June 23 2020

BURSA / ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Search and rescue efforts continue as at least five people in Bursa, northwestern Turkey have died in floods caused by heavy rains, officials said on June 23. 

After arriving in the Kestel district to inspect the area, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said: “Unfortunately, we lost five citizens in this flood.”

According to his initial assessment, Soylu said the incident is far above seasonal norms.

Search and rescue teams are working to find Derya Bilen, who lost four of her family members in the flood, he said.

“The Interior Ministry and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) will provide first aid to our citizens up to 5,000 TL ($730,55) who have had their home damaged or lost their property,” he said.

The floods in Kestel paralyzed life in the rural areas of Dudaklı, Narlıdere, Aksu, and Kayacık.

Intensive search and rescue operations are being carried out in flood-hit areas by 257 personnel, including 134 gendarmeries.

Additional teams, including non-governmental organizations and 200 AFAD members, arrived at the scene early today, said Soylu.

AFAD had also sent 500,000 Turkish liras (nearly $73,000) to the Bursa Governorship in emergency funds to help relief efforts.

In phone calls, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the flood.

