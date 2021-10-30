Seals of female administrator found in ancient city

  • October 30 2021 07:00:00

Seals of female administrator found in ancient city

GAZİANTEP
Seals of female administrator found in ancient city

Seals and prints determined to belong to a female administrator named Matiya were recently discovered during excavations carried out in the ancient city of Karkamış in southeastern Turkey’s Gaziantep province.

Karkamış was the most important administrative center in the region of the Hittite Empire, which ruled over Anatolia and Mesopotamia for centuries.

The findings were among dozens of clay seals belonging to the highest officials in a hierarchical order unearthed by an excavation team headed by Nicolo Marchetti, an archeology professor at the University of Bologna in Italy, according to a statement by the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality.

It was determined that two-thirds of the Anatolian hieroglyphic seal impressions belonged to Matiya from the period defined as the “Late Bronze Age.”

The new discoveries are expected to shed light on the role of women in state governance during the Hittite Empire.

A bulla, an amulet worn like a locket, containing seal impressions belonging to Piradu, one of the important merchants of the Middle Assyrian Kingdom, was also found during the excavations, said the statement.

“The identity of Piradu will contribute to the analysis of Hittite-Assyrian relations which deteriorated towards the collapse of the Hittite State and the chronology of some events of the period.

“In addition to these findings, in the Iron Age Cemetery just below the modern cemetery area, salvage excavations were carried out in order to prevent damage to the ancient tombs. Within two years, findings pointing to the cultural and traditional understandings of the 7th and 8th centuries BC were found,” it added.

Among these was a calcite tomb stele, or carved piece of stone, of a man named Sanai from King Kamani’s reign in the first half of the 8th century BC.

WORLD Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments

Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments
MOST POPULAR

  1. 11 Syrians to be deported for 'provocation'

    11 Syrians to be deported for 'provocation'

  2. Nation marks 98th anniversary of Republic Day

    Nation marks 98th anniversary of Republic Day

  3. 'UK firms see Turkey as alternative production base to SE Asia'

    'UK firms see Turkey as alternative production base to SE Asia'

  4. Turkey's UN envoy responds to Chinese allegations at Syria session

    Turkey's UN envoy responds to Chinese allegations at Syria session

  5. Statuary heads of Aphrodite, Dionysus unearthed in ancient Aizanoi

    Statuary heads of Aphrodite, Dionysus unearthed in ancient Aizanoi
Recommended
26th Boston Turkish Festival kicks off

26th Boston Turkish Festival kicks off
Renovations offer new view of ancient West Bank mosaic

Renovations offer new view of ancient West Bank mosaic
Cave church draws visitors for faith tourism

Cave church draws visitors for faith tourism
Painting of Hürrem Sultan sells for $173,000 at London auction

Painting of Hürrem Sultan sells for $173,000 at London auction
Anamorphosis Atatürk on display at Rahmi Koç Museum

'Anamorphosis Atatürk' on display at Rahmi Koç Museum
Largest floor mosaic in Central Anatolia found in Kayseri

Largest floor mosaic in Central Anatolia found in Kayseri
WORLD Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments

Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments

Saudi Arabia said on Oct. 29 it was recalling its ambassador to Lebanon and giving Beirut’s envoy 48 hours to leave Riyadh, after "insulting" remarks made by a Lebanese minister on the Yemen war.
ECONOMY Some 400,000 people visit Turkeys first indigenous car

Some 400,000 people visit Turkey's first indigenous car

Some 400,000 people have visited the nation’s first indigenous car named “Devrim,” which means “Revolution” in English, since March 2018 in a museum in the northwestern province of Eskişehir, where it is on display.

SPORTS Troubled Fenerbahçe faces tough Konya test

Troubled Fenerbahçe faces tough Konya test

Fenerbahçe has been grabbed by troubles early in the season and will play a crucial game on Oct. 30 when it visits Konyaspor in the Turkish Süper Lig.