Sealed Ayanis Fortress could keep yielding Urartian treasures for centuries

Sealed Ayanis Fortress could keep yielding Urartian treasures for centuries

ANKARA
Sealed Ayanis Fortress could keep yielding Urartian treasures for centuries

Excavations at the exceptionally preserved Urartian fortress of Ayanis, ongoing for 38 years, continue to unearth significant finds that shed light on the region’s ancient history.

Conducted in tandem with work at Garibin Tepe, the excavations offer a unique and holistic window into the settlements of the Urartian period.

Among the most notable discoveries are a bronze helmet adorned with mythological figures and an architectural revetment plaque from the Temple of Haldi — both now on display at the “Golden Age of Archaeology” exhibition in the Presidential Library in the capital Ankara.

 

The head of the Ayanis and Garibin Tepe excavations, Mehmet Işıklı, emphasized the importance of both sites in understanding Urartian culture.

 

Speaking to reporters at the exhibition venue, Işıklı recalled the origins of the Ayanis project. “Ayanis is one of the longest-running excavations in both our country and Urartian archaeology. It began in 1989 — the very year I joined as a student. Since then, the work has expanded, and in recent years, we have also incorporated the nearby Garibin Tepe excavations.”

 

Reflecting on the longevity of such archaeological efforts, Işıklı noted that it is difficult to predict an excavation's lifespan. “It depends on the nature of the site and progress of the work. In Türkiye, we have examples like Ephesus and Hattuşa — excavations that have continued for centuries and still excite us today,” he said.

 

“At Ayanis, our passion remains undiminished. As long as we are in good health and our state supports us, this work could continue for hundreds of years. Methods and perspectives evolve over time, so we avoid setting an arbitrary endpoint.”

 

He credited the support of local authorities and the Culture and Tourism Ministry for accelerating progress and revealed that an important project is underway to open new areas within the temple complex to visitors.

 

“We plan to prepare two sections of the site for public access this year, contributing both to national and regional tourism,” Işıklı said.

 

The Temple of Haldi — dedicated to the chief deity of the Urartians — has yielded remarkable bronze artifacts, two of which feature prominently in the current exhibition in Ankara.

 

These include a helmet intricately decorated with mythological motifs and a bronze architectural revetment panel.

 

Işıklı expressed pride in participating in the exhibition, which was inaugurated on Aug. 6 with the attendance of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the International Archaeology Symposium.

 

“It is deeply gratifying to see archaeology discussed at the highest level of the state. For us archaeologists, such recognition is both exciting and an honor.”

 

The Ayanis excavation has also been a major contributor to the Van Archaeology Museum, which opened two years ago and houses the world’s richest Urartian collection.

 

According to Işıklı, thousands of artifacts from the site, both inventoried and for study, are preserved there.

 

“From Ayanis alone, we have provided the museum with tens of thousands of artifacts. It is a remarkably rich excavation.”

 

Fortress preserved by time 

One factor that sets Ayanis apart is its exceptional preservation. While looting and destruction have affected many archaeological sites — both in antiquity and in the Middle Ages — Ayanis has remained largely untouched.

 

“Our fortress was sealed when it collapsed, preserving the Urartian period beneath it in remarkable condition. As we uncover it, we gain an abundance of information and materials,” Işıklı explained, estimating that between 10,000 and 15,000 artifacts have already been recovered.

 

For nearly four decades, the sealed fortress of Ayanis has guarded its secrets. With each excavation season, the secrets emerge, offering invaluable insights into the Urartian civilization — and, as Işıklı suggests, there is enough left buried to keep future generations of archaeologists digging for centuries to come.

Urartu,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

    Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

  2. Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

    Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

  3. European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

    European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

  4. Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

    Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

  5. AKP to mark 24th anniversary with unity-themed event

    AKP to mark 24th anniversary with unity-themed event
Recommended
Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes
Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix

Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix
Japanese students trained at excavations

Japanese students trained at excavations
Taylor Swift announces 12th album for pre pre-order

Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'
A Swiss dream: The Dolder Grand

A Swiss dream: The Dolder Grand
Japans World Cosplay Summit to escape summer heat in 2027

Japan's World Cosplay Summit to escape summer heat in 2027
Perfume bottles found off Kaş may be among Europe’s first fragrance imports

Perfume bottles found off Kaş may be among Europe’s first fragrance imports
WORLD Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday hailed a "very good call" with Donald Trump and leaders of Ukraine and European countries, two days before the US president's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister

Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated that efforts are underway to end Türkiye's energy dependence, with the goal of elevating the country to the nuclear league.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿