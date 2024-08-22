Sea snot hits another Turkish water source

Sea snot hits another Turkish water source

ISPARTA
Sea snot hits another Turkish water source

Sea snot has covered Eğirdir Lake – located in the western city of Isparta – following an algae bloom due to extreme pollution and drought prevailing in the lake recently.

As one of the country’s most significant fresh water sources, Eğirdir Lake has been struggling to maintain its vitality for a while, with the lake’s status becoming more disquieting this year.

While cyanobacteria-caused algae bloom in the lake covers the water in certain coastal areas, it can also form mucilage on lake surfaces, Dr. Erol Kesici said, a scientific advisor from an association for nature conservation.

Kesici drew attention to the pollution taking hold of the lake due to the excessive growth of the macro and micro aquatic plants and authorities being unable to bring the situation under control.

“All areas of the lake are overrun by vegetation. It will be nearly impossible for the lake's water quality to return to its previous state if preventative measures are not implemented in time,” he warned.

Indicating that some poisonous algae (cyanobacteria) also result in a decrease or even the complete disappearance of dissolved oxygen in the lake water, he further stated that this subsequently has a negative impact on the water quality.

In addition to low oxygen levels in the lake, water analysis investigations conducted in various parts of the lake revealed a growing salinity rate, particularly during these months, Kesici noted. He added that this situation not only poses a threat for the wildlife in the lake, but also gives rise to an uptick in other living species.

Eğirdir Lake has remained a living organism for millions of years, with people preserving its nature, taking its natural surroundings and internal dynamics into account, he recalled, calling on everyone to join forces to preserve the lake’s basin at present, too.

The mucilage nightmare first emerged in the Marmara Sea about three years ago and had spread over nearly the entire sea back then, and still emerges in the sea from time to time.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

    Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

  2. Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

    Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

  3. Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

    Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

  4. Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

    Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

  5. Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine

    Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine
Recommended
Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds
Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years
Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine

Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine
Türkiye, Iraq set to appoint generals to new Baghdad center

Türkiye, Iraq set to appoint generals to new Baghdad center
Violence against woman on street sparks outrage

Violence against woman on street sparks outrage
Ankara welcomes EU’s invitation to Fidan for Gymnich meet

Ankara welcomes EU’s invitation to Fidan for Gymnich meet
Fatih Terim accuses bank, manager in high-profile fraud case

Fatih Terim accuses bank, manager in high-profile fraud case
WORLD Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

Hopes were dwindling Thursday for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where fighting raged despite pressure from the United States on Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement.
ECONOMY Consumer morale improves slightly in August, shows survey

Consumer morale improves slightly in August, shows survey

Consumer sentiment improved, even though slightly, in August, after declining in the previous two months, a joint survey conducted by the Central Bank and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.

SPORTS I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

Göztepe came from two goals behind and scored a last-minute goal to hold Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe to a 2-2 draw at home in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 17, prompting the Portuguese coach to warn his players that they should have done everything to keep the lead.
﻿