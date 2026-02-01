Sea route carried 56 pct of exports in 2025

ANKARA

More than half of Türkiye’s record exports in 2025 were shipped by sea, according to data compiled from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Total exports reached $273.36 billion last year, with marine transport accounting for 56.3 percent of the total. Ship-borne exports rose 5.2 percent year-on-year to $153.82 billion, up from $146.22 billion in 2024.

Road transport ranked second, generating $87.25 billion in export revenues, an annual rise of 1.7 percent, and representing 32 percent of overall exports, the data showed.

Air freight exports increased in parallel with overall trade, climbing 8.9 percent to $28.28 billion from $25.98 billion a year earlier. Rail transport also edged up, with export revenues rising 3.3 percent to $1.89 billion, compared with $1.83 billion in 2024.

Türkiye's total imports amounted to $365.36 billion, with maritime transport accounting for the largest share.

Approximately $196.26 billion worth of imports entered Türkiye by sea. It was followed by land transport at $69.5 billion, air transport at $53.6 billion and rail transport at $3.4 billion.