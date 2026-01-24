SDF does not represent Syrian Kurds, says Fidan

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Jan. 23 that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) do not represent Syrian Kurds, describing the group as an extension of the outlawed PKK and urging the removal of non-Syrian PKK members from Syria.

Speaking to NTV, Fidan said SDF leader Mazloum Abdi was “a figure put on display,” while arguing the group was not an independent actor.

Fidan said the four-day ceasefire between Syrian government forces and the YPG-led SDF, which took effect on Jan. 20, may need to be extended to keep calm during the transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq.

“While this is happening, the existing non-conflict environment needs to be maintained,” he said, adding that U.S. troops in Syria and the presence of ISIL detainees make the situation more complicated.

Asked whether Damascus could launch operations in areas such as Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), Hasakah or Qamishli if talks fail, Fidan said a U.S.-mediated process is under way to implement a Jan. 18 agreement.

He also argued that recent advances by Damascus against SDF positions did not surprise him, pointing to unrest in Arab-populated areas and saying Washington has already pulled back support for what he called a misguided approach.

On Türkiye’s “terror-free Türkiye” drive, Fidan said stopping attacks inside the country would not be enough if “tens of thousands” of armed fighters remain across the border, warning against what he called self-deception.

Gaza and ‘Board of Peace’

Fidan said the region is entering a phase where “the struggle on the ground is coming to the negotiating table,” referring to Gaza and the newly established “Board of Peace,” which he said is currently focused on Gaza as an urgent priority.

He said some countries had asked for time before joining the initiative, potentially bringing its membership to 25–30, and added that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has the political will to do what is necessary on Palestine — including military assistance if conditions allow — while Ankara works to shape those conditions diplomatically.

On Hamas disarmament, Fidan said the issue is already in an existing roadmap and would unfold alongside security arrangements, humanitarian access and guarantees against renewed attacks.

Iran, Greenland and Ukraine

Fidan said there were signs Israel is “still seeking an opportunity” to attack Iran, warning it could further destabilize the region.

He also pointed to renewed debate over Greenland, saying long-standing U.S. strategic ambitions have resurfaced, and warned that framing Greenland solely as Danish territory could deepen strains within NATO by creating the impression that one member is eyeing another’s territory.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, he said peace efforts have converged on paper but remain stuck unless the “territorial issue” is resolved.