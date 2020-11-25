Scotland first in the world to make sanitary products free

  • November 25 2020 09:20:00

Scotland first in the world to make sanitary products free

LONDON-Reuters
Scotland first in the world to make sanitary products free

Alamy Photo

Scotland on Nov. 24 made sanitary products free to all women, becoming the first nation in the world to take such a step against "period poverty."

The measure makes tampons and sanitary pads available at designated public places such as community centres, youth clubs and pharmacies, at an estimated annual cost to taxpayers of 24 million pounds ($32 million U.S.).

The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Bill passed unanimously, and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon called it "an important policy for women and girls."

"Proud to vote for this groundbreaking legislation, making Scotland the first country in the world to provide free period products for all who need them," Sturgeon posted on Twitter.

During the debate, the bill's proposer, Scottish Labour MP Monica Lennon, said: "No one should have to worry about where their next tampon, pad or reusable is coming from.

"Scotland will not be the last country to consign period poverty to history, but we have the chance to be the first," she said.

In 2018, Scotland became the first country to provide free sanitary products in schools, colleges and universities.

Some 10% of girls in Britain have been unable to afford sanitary products, according to a survey by the children's charity Plan International in 2017, with campaigners warning many skip classes as a consequence.

Sanitary products in the United Kingdom are taxed at 5%, a levy that officials have blamed on European Union (EU) rules that set tax rates on certain products.

Now that Britain has left the EU, British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has said he would abolish the "tampon tax" in January 2021.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Presidential adviser Arınç resigns after dispute with president

    Presidential adviser Arınç resigns after dispute with president

  2. EU should correct its east Med mistakes to improve ties with Turkey: Top diplomat

    EU should correct its east Med mistakes to improve ties with Turkey: Top diplomat

  3. Former Ottoman capital eyes South Korean tourists

    Former Ottoman capital eyes South Korean tourists

  4. Erdoğan parts ways with Arınç amid reform row

    Erdoğan parts ways with Arınç amid reform row

  5. Man plotted to kill wife who wanted divorce with grenade

    Man plotted to kill wife who wanted divorce with grenade
Recommended
Turkish politician selected as delegate of US electoral college for first time

Turkish politician selected as delegate of US electoral college for first time
LA shuts restaurants as virus surges, but Europe lockdowns to ease

LA shuts restaurants as virus surges, but Europe lockdowns to ease
’America is back’: Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees

’America is back’: Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees
WHO chief sees light at the end of long, dark tunnel

WHO chief sees 'light at the end of long, dark tunnel'
Biden signals US diplomatic shift with new team

Biden signals US diplomatic shift with new team

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition
WORLD Turkish politician selected as delegate of US electoral college for first time

Turkish politician selected as delegate of US electoral college for first time

A Turkish politician living in the U.S. state of New Jersey has become the first Turkish-American to be appointed on behalf of the Democratic Party to the United States Electoral College, a group of presidential electors.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $703 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $703 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 5.6 billion Turkish liras ($703 million) from domestic markets on Nov. 24, according to an official statement.
SPORTS Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

English football club Manchester United beat Medipol Başakşehir 4-1 in a UEFA Champions League match on Nov. 24, a devastating loss for the Turkish team.