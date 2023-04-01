Scorsese, DiCaprio to premiere new film at Cannes

Scorsese, DiCaprio to premiere new film at Cannes

PARIS
Scorsese, DiCaprio to premiere new film at Cannes

Martin Scorsese’s new film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will get its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, organizers confirmed on Friday.

It will be the first time the veteran filmmaker presents a new film at the festival since he won best director there in 1986 for “After Hours”.

Scorsese won the top Palme d’Or prize in 1976 for “Taxi Driver” and also presided over the jury in 1998.

“The Cannes Festival is overjoyed to welcome Martin Scorsese this May on the Croisette, to climb the steps of the Palais des Festivals,” the organizers said in a statement.

The film, also starring Robert De Niro, was produced by Apple, which has agreed to release it in cinemas in October prior to streaming on its platform.

Cannes only allows films to compete for the Palme d’Or if they get a theatrical release, which has notably prevented Netflix from entering its films.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” tracks the true story of serial murders of a Native American tribe in an oil-rich part of the United States in the 1920s.

 

movie,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye to overcome grave earthquake disaster: Erdoğan

Türkiye to overcome grave earthquake disaster: Erdoğan

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to overcome grave earthquake disaster: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to overcome grave earthquake disaster: Erdoğan

  2. Italy temporarily blocks ChatGPT over privacy concerns

    Italy temporarily blocks ChatGPT over privacy concerns

  3. Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured

    Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured

  4. Trump 'shocked' by indictment but 'ready to fight'

    Trump 'shocked' by indictment but 'ready to fight'

  5. Andrew Tate moved from detention to house arrest in Romania

    Andrew Tate moved from detention to house arrest in Romania
Recommended
Streaming films more diverse than cinematic releases

Streaming films more diverse than cinematic releases
Chinas art factory painters turn from fakes to originals

China's 'art factory' painters turn from fakes to originals
Hürriyet bags six awards

Hürriyet bags six awards
Paulo Coelho shares photo of Turkish shepherd

Paulo Coelho shares photo of Turkish shepherd
‘Invisible Cities’ at Anna Laudel Istanbul

‘Invisible Cities’ at Anna Laudel Istanbul
Take your eyes off your mobile phone, says inventor

Take your eyes off your mobile phone, says inventor
WORLD Italy temporarily blocks ChatGPT over privacy concerns

Italy temporarily blocks ChatGPT over privacy concerns

Italy is temporarily blocking the artificial intelligence software ChatGPT in the wake of a data breach as it investigates a possible violation of stringent European Union data protection rules, the government's privacy watchdog said Friday.
ECONOMY Turkic states should increase energy cooperation: Minister

Turkic states should increase energy cooperation: Minister

The Turkic states should intensify their cooperation in the field of energy, and Türkiye is ready for any sort of partnership in this field, the Turkish energy minister has said, reiterating that the capacity of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline carrying natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe via Türkiye will be doubled.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe to host Beşiktaş in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe to host Beşiktaş in Istanbul derby

In what promises to be a thrilling encounter, two of Türkiye’s football giants, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş, are set to lock horns on April 2 in the Turkish Süper Lig.