Scientists track wolves in snowy mountains of eastern Türkiye

Scientists track wolves in snowy mountains of eastern Türkiye

KARS
Scientists track wolves in snowy mountains of eastern Türkiye

A team of researchers is braving the harsh winter conditions of eastern Türkiye to track and monitor the wolf population in Kars’ Sarıkamış district, providing crucial insights into the region’s wildlife ecosystem.

 

As part of a project, carried out with permission from the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, the team from KuzeyDoğa Association is surveying the snow-covered Allahuekber, Soğanlı and Hamamlı mountains.

 

With temperatures plummeting to minus 20 degrees Celsius, the seven-member team navigates the rugged terrain on foot, often using traditional snowshoes known as “hedik” to access remote areas. Their goal is to estimate the number of wolves in the region and study their behavior during winter.

 

The researchers analyze footprints in the snow and collect fur samples, scat and prey remains to understand the wolves’ diet and movement patterns.

 

“This study aims to determine whether the wolves we previously tracked belong to a pack and, if so, to identify the pack’s size,” said Emrah Çoban, the scientific coordinator of KuzeyDoğa.

 

“By following their tracks in the snow, we can examine how they move, how close they get to food sources and their feeding habits.”

 

The team also utilizes satellite transmitters attached to wolves in previous years.

 

“So far, we have detected signals from two tagged wolves — one in a pack of four, the other in a pack of three — moving through rural areas of Sarıkamış,” Çoban noted.

 

“We even encountered one wolf that lingered long enough for us to capture footage using drone and cameras, helping us document their winter behavior.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

    Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

  2. Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

    Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

  3. Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

    Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

  4. Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

    Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

  5. Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco

    Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco
Recommended
Television still dominates Turkish media landscape

Television still dominates Turkish media landscape
Valentine’s weekend boosts tourism in Türkiye

Valentine’s weekend boosts tourism in Türkiye
Accident victims lured with high compensation promises

Accident victims lured with high compensation promises
US bird flu outbreak increases demand for Turkish eggs

US bird flu outbreak increases demand for Turkish eggs
Türkiye introduces eco-friendly initiatives in large-scale buildings

Türkiye introduces eco-friendly initiatives in large-scale buildings
Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich

Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich
New sheriff in town, Vance tells Europe

'New sheriff in town', Vance tells Europe
WORLD Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas handed three Israeli hostages over to the Red Cross on Saturday in an exchange that is also set to see the release of 369 Palestinians from Israeli custody, the latest such swap under an ongoing truce deal.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rose 7.1% year-on-year in January, totaling $10.3 billion, despite the economic stagnation and recession concerns of the EU, according to Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) data, compiled by Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿