Scientists in Turkey trust COVID-19 vaccines 

  • December 09 2020 09:14:56

Scientists in Turkey trust COVID-19 vaccines 

ANKARA
Scientists in Turkey trust COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists in Turkey have attested to the reliability and effectiveness of novel coronavirus vaccines being brought to the country, some of which have started to be administered in other nations as well.

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac, which is planned to be brought to Turkey starting on Dec. 11, will be administered to different groups based on the Health Ministry's prioritization, especially for health workers.

In addition, negotiations are underway with U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer on procuring a vaccine developed by German biotech company BioNTech, co-founded by Turkish scientist couple Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci.

Scientists shared their evaluations with Anadolu Agency on the vaccines that will begin to be administered in Turkey.

Dr. Mehmet Ceyhan, head of the Ankara-based Infectious Diseases Association, said discussions on which vaccine people should choose were not appropriate at this stage since they may cause confusion. 

"The reality is that, at least for a certain period of time, the Pfizer-BioNTech joint vaccine will not enter the country," Ceyhan said.

"For this reason, there is no need for people to discuss this," he added.

None of the Phase-3 studies that are about to be completed found serious side effects, Ceyhan noted, other than redness, swelling, pain or general malaise.

"Let's say this vaccine [Sinovac] protects at around 50-60% and the other vaccine protects at 95%. Despite everything, it's necessary to get this vaccine, because even if it protects by 50%, it's very important to get 50% protection from such a disease," he said on the Sinovac vaccine. 

"Vaccination aims to end the epidemic by making a certain part of society immune. If there's a serious proportion of people in society who don't vaccinate, this goal can't be achieved. In this case, the epidemic will reemerge, despite those who have been vaccinated," he warned.

"Without a doubt, I'm going to get vaccinated."  

'No need' to doubt vaccines in Turkey

Dr. İsmail Balık from Ankara University in Turkey's capital, stressed that the Phase 3 trials of some vaccines would soon be complete, along with others that had received emergency licenses. 

"Right now, Phase 3 clinical trials of 'new generation biotechnological production mRNA vaccine' and another Chinese vaccine are ongoing," said Balık.

"Despite over 1 million doses of these vaccines having been administered, there have been no significant reports of side effects so far from either the world or our country. However, they appear to be very effective against COVID-19," he added.

"If all goes well, our own vaccine will be completed and go into use in the summer," stressed Balık.  

'No problem' with safety

Dr. Esin Şenol of Gazi University also stated that all vaccines that passed Phase 1 and Phase 2 were considered safe.

Currently, there are 13 vaccines in Phase 3 for COVID-19, Şenol said, adding that three of these vaccines were in the process of applying for approval.

"It's not right at this stage to comment on whether or not to get vaccinated. There is no problem with vaccine's reliability," she added.   

China,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

    Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

  2. 700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

    700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

  3. Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

    Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

  4. Turkey appoints new ambassadors

    Turkey appoints new ambassadors

  5. People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

    People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew
Recommended
Turkey slams detaining of cargo ship by Haftars forces

Turkey slams detaining of cargo ship by Haftar's forces

President Erdoğan set to visit Azerbaijan

President Erdoğan set to visit Azerbaijan

Visually-impaired Turkish musician in ‘cat vibing to Ievan Polka’ video wants to play for US president-elect

Visually-impaired Turkish musician in ‘cat vibing to Ievan Polka’ video wants to play for US president-elect
Ancient irrigation channel eyes UNESCO’s World Heritage List

Ancient irrigation channel eyes UNESCO’s World Heritage List
Local man turns dumpsite into forest in 25 years

Local man turns dumpsite into forest in 25 years
Turkey’s most dangerous shortcut scares locals

Turkey’s most dangerous shortcut scares locals
WORLD US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

A New York judge on Dec. 8 ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to acknowledge they possess a tape recording of the 2018 murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a ruling hailed by rights activists.

ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $486 mln from domestic markets

Turkish Treasury borrows $486 mln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 3.8 billion Turkish liras ($486 million) from domestic markets on Dec. 8, according to an official statement.

SPORTS Turkeys Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

Turkey's Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

The Erciyes Ski Resort in central Turkey was certified by Bureau Veritas, a company specialized in testing, inspection and certification, for having taken all precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.