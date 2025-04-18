Scientists conduct field study as mucilage reappears in Marmara

ISTANBUL
With the phenomenon known as sea snot reappearing in the Marmara Sea, the mucilage science board has conducted a new round of field investigations, warning that it could intensify over the summer.

This latest expedition aimed to determine the current extent of mucilage, assess oxygen levels and monitor ongoing pollution pressure, Professor Barış Salihoğlu, a member of the committee, emphasized.

"We employed a range of advanced technologies during this mission," he said. "In addition to taking samples at various depths, we also mapped mucilage distribution in real time using unmanned and towed devices."

While mucilage is widespread across the Marmara, it remains less intense than during the 2021 outbreak, the expert pointed out.

"It is more commonly observed between 20 to 30 meters rather than at the surface. Accumulations are heavier in bays, although the open sea is also affected. Only in areas with strong Black Sea water inflows, like the straits and their outlets, did we not detect mucilage."

Salihoğlu warned that conditions remain ripe for further mucilage formation as oxygen deprivation continues to be a major concern.

"The oxygen deficit continues, and pollution levels remain high," he noted. "The extent to which mucilage will develop in the coming months largely depends on climate conditions. If current trends in pollution and water stagnation persist, we could see a more severe episode."

The expert stressed that raising oxygen levels is key to mitigating the issue, stating, “This requires upgrading municipal wastewater systems to advanced biological treatment and reducing pollution from diffuse sources.”

He also highlighted the need to expand marine protected areas and regulate fishing activity along the Marmara coast.

“If we are resolute in carrying out this action plan, we think that a healthier Marmara is achievable.”

 

