Scientist develops wearable ultrasound scanner

Scientist develops wearable ultrasound scanner

ISTANBUL
Scientist develops wearable ultrasound scanner

A new ultrasound device that can identify breast cancer at the earliest stages of the disease has been developed by a Turkish scientist and her colleagues in the U.S.

Canan Dağdeviren, a Turkish scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has designed a bra-mounted ultrasound scanner that can detect breast cancer in the early stages.

To realize her vision of a “diagnostic bra,” the scientist and her team designed a mini ultrasound device that allows a person to perform imaging at any time.

The scanner uses well-established ultrasound technology but is considerably smaller as a result of the addition of a novel piezoelectric material. The wearable component of the device was created using honeycomb-like holes.

The wearer of the device can observe breast tissue in different angles with high-quality images. Additionally, using the tiny ultrasound equipment doesn't require any special knowledge.

Speaking to local media, Dağdeviren said her inspiration behind this project was the tragic death of her aunt Fatma Çalışkanoğlu, who was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer at the age of 49 and died six months after the diagnosis, despite undergoing regular cancer screenings.

Stating that she had drawn the blueprint of a diagnostic device that could be incorporated into a bra while she was accompanying her aunt on her deathbed, the scientist said that the device would enable people at high risk of interval breast cancer to get more frequent screenings.

“My goal is to help people who are most likely to develop interval cancer and to increase the survival rate up to 98 percent with more frequent screening.”

Known as “interval cancers,” breast tumors that develop between regularly scheduled mammograms account for 30 percent of all breast cancer cases.

WORLD UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

    UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

  2. Trump's campaign finances are strained as legal peril mounts

    Trump's campaign finances are strained as legal peril mounts

  3. Drone attack targets Moscow, office tower struck

    Drone attack targets Moscow, office tower struck

  4. Opera house offers free broadcast to towns and cities

    Opera house offers free broadcast to towns and cities

  5. ECB ‘could hike rates or pause at next meeting’

    ECB ‘could hike rates or pause at next meeting’
Recommended
Municipality to promote tropical fruit production

Municipality to promote tropical fruit production
4 Turkish ports among global top 100 ranking: Minister

4 Turkish ports among global top 100 ranking: Minister
Families start to return after village cleared of terror

Families start to return after village cleared of terror
Türkiye hosts some 23 mln tourists in first half of 2023

Türkiye hosts some 23 mln tourists in first half of 2023
İzmir metro, tram workers go on strike

İzmir metro, tram workers go on strike
Sweden, Denmark aware of harm arising from Quran attacks: Fidan

Sweden, Denmark aware of harm arising from Quran attacks: Fidan
WORLD UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

Three days of fighting in south Lebanon's Ain al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp have left at least 11 dead and dozens wounded, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Monday.

ECONOMY ECB ‘could hike rates or pause at next meeting’

ECB ‘could hike rates or pause at next meeting’

The European Central Bank (ECB) could hike interest rates again or pause at its next meeting and any decision will depend on the latest data, president Christine Lagarde has said.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.