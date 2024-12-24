Scientific team to reconvene for Marmara Sea years after mucilage crisis

ISTANBUL

A scientific advisory board will come together to tackle the ongoing issue of marine pollution in the Marmara Sea on Dec. 25, three years after the region faced the devastating mucilage crisis.

Following reports that mucilage has reemerged in several areas of Türkiye’s inland sea, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has called on scientists to gather once more, in the wake of the significant 2021 crisis.

Academics from universities across all provinces bordering the sea will contribute to the meeting. The gathering aims to assess the current situation and formulate plans to mitigate the recurrence of similar environmental issues, while also considering preventative measures.

The team will conduct a deeper analysis of media reports and pass along any relevant tips to the authorities.

Since the mucilage crisis of 2021, over 38,000 environmental inspections have been conducted in the provinces bordering the Marmara Sea —Kocaeli, Istanbul, Yalova, Tekirdağ, Bursa, Balıkesir and Çanakkale.

These inspections led to fines totaling 1.2 billion Turkish Liras ($34 million) for nearly 2,000 facilities and 750 vessels violating environmental regulations, with 268 facilities closed. This year, over 11,000 inspections were carried out in the Marmara Basin, resulting in administrative fines of 318 million liras for hundreds of facilities 727, with 88 of them having their operations halted, according to official statements.

In May and June of 2021, following the visible outbreak of the marine mucilage catastrophe in the Marmar Sea, underwater investigations revealed that coral reefs and sponges were severely damaged, many having perished, with the situation worsening steadily.