Schools will never close again, vows health minister

  • September 23 2021 12:17:00

Schools will never close again, vows health minister

ISTANBUL
Schools will never close again, vows health minister

All options and alternatives are on the cards to maintain face-to-face education and schools should never close again, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said.

Some 18 million students and more than 1 million teachers returned to schools on Sept. 6 under strict anti-virus rules after nearly an 18-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the vaccinations are spreading, the Science Board insists that schools should be the last place to close but they should be among the institutions that should never close,” Koca said in a written statement released following a meeting of the board, which advises the government on the pandemic and the measures needed to be taken.

Koca also noted that in-person education across the country is running smoothly without any problems. “There has been no alarming situation [at the schools].”

Authorities are considering and are determined to take all necessary actions to keep schools open, the minister said.

“Those possible measures include dividing students in the classrooms into groups of two or even three, the shortening of class hours, and if necessary, holding classes on the weekends,” Koca elaborated.

Some 92 percent of the teachers have received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine while 85 percent have either fully vaccinated or developed immunity, according to Education Minister Mahmut Özer, who noted that those vaccination rates are well above the country average.

The government requires unvaccinated teachers and other school personnel to take PCR tests.

“No school has been closed due to COVID-19 since the start of the new academic year,” Özer reiterated.

Nearly 107 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Turkey since mid-January when the country rolled out its inoculation drive.

Some 69 percent of the population aged 18 and above, or around 43 million people, have received two doses of the jab, while more than 53 million people, which correspond to 86 percent of the adult population, have been given the first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Koca warned that the rise in the number of daily cases, triggered by the increased mobility in the past three weeks, are nearing levels which make it difficult to bring the pandemic under control.

 

ECONOMY Turkish, Finnish flag carriers sign codeshare deal

Turkish, Finnish flag carriers sign codeshare deal
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul on cold weather alert as rainfall takes hold

    Istanbul on cold weather alert as rainfall takes hold

  2. Man stuck in historic cannon rescued by firefighters

    Man stuck in historic cannon rescued by firefighters

  3. Health minister urges social distancing as cases rise

    Health minister urges social distancing as cases rise

  4. Defense Ministry denies reports that 5 generals resigned

    Defense Ministry denies reports that 5 generals resigned

  5. Greek nationalists slam Archbishop Elpidophoros after attending Turkish event in New York

    Greek nationalists slam Archbishop Elpidophoros after attending Turkish event in New York
Recommended
Defense Ministry denies reports that 5 generals resigned

Defense Ministry denies reports that 5 generals resigned
EU welcomes Turkey’s decision to ratify Paris Agreement

EU welcomes Turkey’s decision to ratify Paris Agreement
Intl community should continue to interact with Taliban: Turkish FM

Int'l community should continue to interact with Taliban: Turkish FM
Turkish Cyprus wishes to be world’s trade center

Turkish Cyprus wishes to be world’s trade center

President Erdoğan says US failing to help Afghan refugees

President Erdoğan says US failing to help Afghan refugees
Turkeys presidential spokesperson meets with US national security adviser

Turkey's presidential spokesperson meets with US national security adviser
WORLD Greek nationalists slam Archbishop Elpidophoros after attending Turkish event in New York

Greek nationalists slam Archbishop Elpidophoros after attending Turkish event in New York

Greek and Greek Cypriot nationalists have targeted Archbishop Elpidophoros Lambriniadis, the head of the Greek Orthodox Church in U.S., after he attended the opening ceremony of the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York City with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

ECONOMY Turkish, Finnish flag carriers sign codeshare deal

Turkish, Finnish flag carriers sign codeshare deal

Flag carriers of Turkey and Finland have signed a codeshare agreement to expand destinations in networks of both Turkish Airlines and Finnair.
SPORTS New Turkish womens football league to kick off soon

New Turkish women's football league to kick off soon

A new Turkish women's football league is set to start the 2021-2022 season, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Sept. 21. 