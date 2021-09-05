Schools to reopen for face-to-face education

  • September 05 2021 12:09:00

Schools to reopen for face-to-face education

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Schools to reopen for face-to-face education

Schools across Turkey will reopen for in-person education five days a week as of Sept. 6 with COVID-19 measures in place.

As part of the preparations for the start of the new academic year, pre-school and first-grade students participated in the face-to-face integration training on Sept. 1-3. Over 2.3 million students were given training by 165,450 teachers.

About 18 million students and more than 1 million teachers at all grades across the country will attend school five days a week as of Sept. 6.

As part of COVID-19 measures, approximately 650 million liras ($ 78.1 million) were sent to around 58,000 schools for mask, disinfectant, and cleaning needs, while 113,000 cleaning personnel were assigned.

With a new electronic tracking system established within the Education Ministry, all processes will be followed in order to ensure that education is not disrupted.

In case of possible virus infection, the contact or risk status of students and staff will be monitored through data integration between the Education Ministry and Health Ministry, and the necessary notification will be issued to the schools.

Vaccination, PCR test

According to a guide on measures to be taken in schools due to the coronavirus, teachers and school staff will be asked to take a PCR test twice a week if they are not vaccinated.

It will be ensured that the mask waste boxes in schools, public areas, classrooms, and teachers' rooms are emptied daily. A sufficient number of masks will be provided by the Education Ministry in all schools.

In-person education will be held without reducing the class hours and taking into account the whole of the existing curriculum, just like before the COVID-19 outbreak.

TURKEY CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth

CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

    ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

  2. Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

    Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

  3. Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

    Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

  4. Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

    Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

  5. Schools to reopen for face-to-face education

    Schools to reopen for face-to-face education
Recommended
CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth

CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth
President blames main opposition party of backing terror suspects

President blames main opposition party of backing terror suspects
Turkey nabs 3 suspects trying to flee to Greece

Turkey nabs 3 suspects trying to flee to Greece
Turkey urges Greece to end pressure against elected muftis in Western Thrace

Turkey urges Greece to end pressure against elected muftis in Western Thrace
Ankara voices concern over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure
Turkey administers over 96.8 mln COVID-19 jabs

Turkey administers over 96.8 mln COVID-19 jabs
WORLD Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Police in Montenegro on Sept. 5 dispersed hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in the historic city of Cetinje to block the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the tiny Balkans nation.

ECONOMY European Parliament backs updating customs deal

European Parliament backs updating customs deal

A report recommending an end to the Customs Union between the European Union and Turkey and replacing it with a free trade agreement (FTA) of the type with the United Kingdom, Japan or Canada has been discussed at the European Parliament’s Commission on International Trade (INTA).

SPORTS Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey claimed a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on Sept. 4 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group G game.