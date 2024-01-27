Schools redefine exam prep with 5-star camps

Amidst the holiday season, students gearing up for exams find themselves in a unique setting for their preparations as some schools organize "all-inclusive exam camps" in 5-star hotels.

For students preparing for high school and university exams, the holiday is an important opportunity to cover their deficiencies. For this reason, while some schools and courses organize accelerated programs for their students during the break, some institutions organize "exam camps" in 5-star hotels.

In the camps, students participate in revision, mock exams, career seminars, and in between classes, they benefit from the hotel pool, sports and social activities and have fun with their friends.

In addition to hotels in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions, exam camps are also organized in ski resorts such as Erzurum, Kayseri and thermal hotels in Bolu and Afyon. The cost of the camps start from 1,500 Turkish Liras per day and go up to 7,000 liras depending on the facilities offered. Camp durations can vary from three days to 10 days.

"Students start the day with breakfast in the morning and continue with academic teaching until lunch. After lunch, sports activities such as volleyball, basketball, football, beach walks, as well as mind games, pool time and various shows are organized," Administrative Officer Sadık Duran shared.

