School break gives boost to domestic tourism

  • November 15 2021 07:00:00

School break gives boost to domestic tourism

ANTALYA
School break gives boost to domestic tourism

Scores of people, especially students, are flocking to Turkey’s major holiday destinations, such as Antalya, Cappadocia and Lake Abant, with the start of a short school break, giving a boost to local tourism activity.

Schools will remain closed from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, but holidaymakers merged the weekends to prolong their stay at tourism destinations.

More than 12 million students and over 1 million teachers will return to resume face-to-face education the coming Monday.

Reservations for hotels in Antalya increased 20 percent, while occupancy rates at those venues in the province climbed to 70 percent.

“The school break revived domestic tourism,” said Sururi Çorabatır from the Turkish Hoteliers Federation (TÜRFED).

Expressing that the nine-day holiday postponed the closure of hotels to December in some regions, Çorabatır said that the mobility of families with children toward both coastal cities and nearby provinces was observed as this is the last holiday opportunity in 2021.

Çorabatır also noted that apart from coastal cities, regions such as Cappadocia, Abant, Sandıklı, Sapanca and Yedigöller, which stand out with their historical, natural, thermal and cultural values, were also attracting attention.

Famous for its geological oddity of honeycombed hills, Cappadocia has attracted 2 million tourists in the first 10 months of 2021.

TURKEY Academic re-elected as UN International Law Commission member

Academic re-elected as UN International Law Commission member
MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

    Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

  2. Turkey’s armed drones put to test in Hungary: Report

    Turkey’s armed drones put to test in Hungary: Report

  3. Vaccine hesitancy preventing reaching herd immunity, says expert

    Vaccine hesitancy preventing reaching herd immunity, says expert

  4. Excavations in Beşiktaş shedding more light on Istanbul’s ancient past

    Excavations in Beşiktaş shedding more light on Istanbul’s ancient past

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
World Bank vice president welcomes Turkey’s growth during pandemic, warns against inflation

World Bank vice president welcomes Turkey’s growth during pandemic, warns against inflation
Doku fabric and design competition held in Zeugma Museum

'Doku' fabric and design competition held in Zeugma Museum
Food security at risk as drought frequency surges, says association head

Food security at risk as drought frequency surges, says association head
Turkey’s armed drones put to test in Hungary: Report

Turkey’s armed drones put to test in Hungary: Report
Getir enters US market with Chicago

Getir enters US market with Chicago
Total turnover in Turkish economy leaps 43% in September

Total turnover in Turkish economy leaps 43% in September
WORLD Economy most important item on agenda: Turkish Cypriot PM

Economy most important item on agenda: Turkish Cypriot PM

The new prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) said on Nov. 14 that the economy tops the government's priority list.

ECONOMY World Bank official praises Turkey’s GDP growth

World Bank official praises Turkey’s GDP growth

World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde welcomed the positive growth of Turkey’s economy during the pandemic in 2020 but also warned against outcomes of the inflation trend from which the whole world has been suffering.

SPORTS Turkish man pedals around globe to fight Islamophobia, racism

Turkish man pedals around globe to fight Islamophobia, racism

 A Turkish man living in Germany has been pedaling his bike in various parts of the world since 2020 to raise awareness of the scourges of racism and Islamophobia.