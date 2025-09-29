Scholarship applications in Türkiye spark debate over social media checks

ISTANBUL

Some private institutions in Türkiye have begun reviewing applicants’ social media accounts as part of their scholarship selection process, a move that has triggered both support and concern among students.

Traditionally, grade point average and household income have been the key criteria for financial aid.

Now, however, several organizations also look at candidates’ online presence.

In some cases, organizations ask applicants to provide their social media handles directly on the application form. Others check accounts without informing candidates.

Some applicants say this helps prevent abuse of the system by students who post about luxury lifestyles while claiming financial hardship.

Others fear the practice could lead to unfair exclusion based on political views, religious expressions, or personal lifestyle choices.

On social media, students expressed mixed reactions.

“It’s a good step. It stops people with fake hardship stories from getting funds,” one student wrote.

“Luxury lifestyles should disqualify people, but what about poorer students who don’t post at all? Where’s the fairness?” said another.

There have already been examples of scholarships revoked after lavish social media posts came to light.

In one case last year, a student lost funding when pictures of international trips surfaced, despite having declared financial need.

The practice mirrors hiring procedures in many companies worldwide.

According to U.S.-based CareerBuilder, 70 percent of employers review candidates’ social media accounts and more than half have declined to hire someone because of what they found.