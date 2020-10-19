Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

  • October 19 2020 12:04:35

Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

ANKARA
Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has taken to Twitter to warn the public to avoid large crowds, sharing a photo showing people strolling on Istanbul’s famous İstiklal Avenue with most of them not wearing face masks.

“Any person who joins this crowd will definitely get the disease. İstiklal Avenue had some scenes on Sunday [Oct. 18] which makes one less optimistic. If there had not been only a few people with face masks on, one could not possibly remember the existence of the pandemic,” Koca tweeted.

“Let’s avoid the crowds, unless it is necessary,” he wrote.

In an interview, Koca reiterated that the government is not considering imposing curfews.

“People need to pay special attention to wearing face masks in order to curb the rise in the number of infections. The more we are precautious the more we will be successful,” he said.

When asked if universities will reopen, the minister stressed that all institutions will eventually resume education, but this will be a gradual reopening depending on the course the pandemic is taking.

Students from different grades in elementary, middle and high schools have already started to take face-to-face classes.

“Decisions and recommendations will be made by assessing the course of the outbreak in those classes and the infection rates among those who are taking face-to-face education in the weeks ahead,” Koca added.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to introduce new virus measures

    Turkey to introduce new virus measures

  2. Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote

    Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote

  3. Greece’s new anti-Turkey campaign to remain futile

    Greece’s new anti-Turkey campaign to remain futile

  4. Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

    Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

  5. Governor stirs debate for ordering restaurant to be closed due to unfounded reasons

    Governor stirs debate for ordering restaurant to be closed due to unfounded reasons
Recommended
Turkeys parliament speaker in Baku for talks

Turkey's parliament speaker in Baku for talks
Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara
Turkey closes Cologne consulate due to COVID-19

Turkey closes Cologne consulate due to COVID-19 
Turkey, Japan ‘two states, one heart’: Japanese envoy

Turkey, Japan ‘two states, one heart’: Japanese envoy
Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote

Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote
Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan
WORLD Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Oct. 18 devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.
ECONOMY External assets at $227.4 bln in Aug

External assets at $227.4 bln in Aug

Turkey's external assets were $227.4 billion at the end of August, down 10.2% from the end of last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Oct. 19. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe defeated Göztepe 3-2 Sunday to lead the Turkish Süper Lig.