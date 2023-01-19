Scabies cases on rise for two years, experts warn

Türkiye has been experiencing an upward trend in scabies cases, especially in the metropolitan city of Istanbul, for the last two years, experts have warned, urging the ones diagnosed positive to avoid contact with their immediate surroundings until they recover.

“The increase in scabies cases and patient density continues across the country. Especially in Istanbul, the number of cases is higher than in the previous years,” said Zekayi Kutlubay, a professor from Istanbul University’s Cerrahpaşa Medicine Faculty.

Scabies parasite has developed resistance to drugs in the market, he noted. “When someone with scabies interrupts the treatment, the symptoms reappear.”

Informing that a new drug in tablet form has been launched to treat scabies, Kutlubay said this medicine will strengthen their hand in treatment.

The expert also warned people having the disease to avoid hugging, holding hands, and sleeping together with others.

The vast majority of patients coming for scabies are Turkish citizens, Kutlubay stressed, adding that there has been no contamination from foreigners.

“There are many reasons behind the increase in cases,” dermatologist Meriç Aksoy said. “The problem of drug-resistant parasites, close contact with housemates, and crowded and contacted environments in public life increase the risk of transmission.”

