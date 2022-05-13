Saudi Aramco becomes world’s most valuable company

  • May 13 2022 07:00:00

Saudi Aramco becomes world’s most valuable company

SAN FRANCISCO
Saudi Aramco becomes world’s most valuable company

Saudi Aramco on May 11 dethroned Apple as the world’s most valuable company as surging oil prices drove up shares and tech stocks slumped.

The Saudi Arabian national petroleum and natural gas company, billed as the largest oil producing company in the world, was valued at $2.42 trillion based on the price of its shares at close of market.

Apple, meanwhile, has seen its share price drop over the past month and was valued at $2.37 trillion when official trading ended on May 11.

The sinking share price came despite Apple reporting better-than-expected profits in the first three months of this year amid strong consumer demand.

But, Apple warned that the China COVID-19 lockdown and ongoing supply chain woes would dent June quarter results by $4 to $8 billion.

“Supply constraints caused by Covid-related disruptions and industry-wide silicon shortages are impacting our ability to meet customer demand for our products,” Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said on a conference call with analysts.

Aramco recently reported a 124 percent net profit surge for last year.

As the world economy started to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, “Aramco’s net income increased by 124 percent to $110.0 billion in 2021, compared to $49.0 billion in 2020,” the company said.

The kingdom, one of the world’s top crude exporters, has been under pressure to raise output as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions against Moscow have roiled global energy markets.

ARTS & LIFE Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 mln

Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 mln
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to print own e-passports by August

    Turkey to print own e-passports by August

  2. Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

    Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

  3. Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

    Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

  4. Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour

    Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour

  5. Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

    Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM
Recommended
Russian isolation won’t spark ‘acute’ oil supply crunch: IEA

Russian isolation won’t spark ‘acute’ oil supply crunch: IEA
TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan
TPAO to drill 150 wells this year

TPAO to drill 150 wells this year
Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops production

Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops production
US inflation may have peaked, but pain continues

US inflation may have peaked, but pain continues
Construction sector welcomes government incentives

Construction sector welcomes government incentives
WORLD Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finland’s president and prime minister said on May 12 they were in favor of joining NATO and a formal decision would be taken this weekend, after Russia’s war in Ukraine sparked a swift u-turn in opinion.
ECONOMY TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Kazakhstan Engineering for joint production of the Turkish company’s ANKA unmanned aerial vehicle in Kazakhstan.
SPORTS Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

A FIFA-licensed referee sparked debate for using a cryptocurrency at the kick-off ceremony of last weekend’s Istanbul derby as the Turkish Football Federation started an investigation.