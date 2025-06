Sao Paulo's pumas under attack as urbanization threatens rainforest

SAO PAOLO

Apartment blocks and shopping centers sprout like mushrooms around a wild cat sanctuary that shelters pumas recovering from injuries suffered at the hands of mankind in Brazil's Sao Paolo state.

The Mata Ciliar refuge stretches over the equivalent of 40 football fields just 90 kilometers from the state capital Sao Paulo, Latin America's biggest metropolis.

Twenty-five pumas and 10 jaguars are receiving treatment at the center, including Barreiro, a five-year-old puma named after the semi-rural neighborhood where he was found caught in a trap made with a steel cable.

Barreiro is being treated for a deep cut to the hip.

"Due to the advancement of urbanization into its natural habitat, when the puma moves, it gets lost between roads, gated communities and other human interventions," Mata Ciliar president Jorge Bellix told AFP.

As its habitat shrinks in step with human expansion, the puma is forced to move closer to settlements to find food, which may include pets and livestock, as its natural diet of deer and smaller wild animals gets diminished.

The big cats risk being run over by cars, electrocuted by security fences or trapped in snares set by either hunters trying to catch wild boar or residents warding off predators.

Some are poached for their skins or as trophies.

"If this continues, we will unfortunately witness the extinction of several animal species within a few years," said Bellix, whose refuge has treated some 32,000 creatures since it was founded nearly 30 years ago.