Veteran Turkish opera baritone Mesut İktu dies at 79

ISTANBUL

Professor Mesut İktu, one of the leading figures of Turkish opera and a former director and general art director of the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB), died on the morning of Jan. 1 at the age of 79.

“Our grief is immense. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mesut İktu, one of the foremost figures of Turkish opera and one of our former directors and general art directors,” a statement by IDOB said.

A farewell ceremony was held yesterday for İktu at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Taksim. His funeral prayer took place at Şakirin Mosque in Üsküdar.

Professor İktu made significant contributions to the development of a strong operatic tradition in Türkiye and to the international recognition of the country’s classical music scene. Known for his voice, technique and wide vocal range, he performed in numerous opera productions at home and abroad and appeared as a soloist with symphony orchestras in countless concerts in Türkiye and internationally.

Alongside his performing career, İktu served two terms as director and general art director of the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, from 1987 to 1991 and again from 2001 to 2004.

A longtime faculty member at the Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University Istanbul State Conservatory since its establishment, İktu also served as the institution’s director. As an educator, he taught courses including vocal training, musical diction in Turkish, lied interpretation, opera texts, phonetics in the performing arts and music analysis, influencing generations of young musicians.