Sanitation workers with bikes on roads in Konya

  • April 13 2022 07:00:00

Sanitation workers with bikes on roads in Konya

KONYA
Sanitation workers with bikes on roads in Konya

Sanitation workers in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, known as the “cycling city of Turkey,” have started working on specially designed bikes built in the city’s industrial zone.

The city has a bicycle road of 550 kilometers, the longest in Turkey and the second-longest in the world after New York, the U.S.

“We produced the new sanitation workers’ bicycles with our own means,” Konya Mayor Uğur İbrahim Altay told Demirören News Agency.

Stating that his metropolitan municipality is trying to create awareness of bikes, Altay stressed that “they want to popularize all kinds of bikes” in the city.

More than 600,000 bicycles are used in the province with a population of 2.1 million.

sanitary, biker,

TURKEY Prominent Turkish crime reporter dies

Prominent Turkish crime reporter dies
MOST POPULAR

  1. Country shivers amid new cold wave

    Country shivers amid new cold wave

  2. Panic buying driving up home prices, says expert

    Panic buying driving up home prices, says expert

  3. Turkey’s normalization with rivals gains momentum: FM

    Turkey’s normalization with rivals gains momentum: FM

  4. Father wants daughter’s murderer’s body to be exhumed

    Father wants daughter’s murderer’s body to be exhumed

  5. Ministry begins demolishing unlicensed constructions

    Ministry begins demolishing unlicensed constructions
Recommended
Prominent Turkish crime reporter dies

Prominent Turkish crime reporter dies
Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul

Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul
Girls’ math team gets second prize in Europe

Girls’ math team gets second prize in Europe
Turkey detains former HDP party officials for PKK links

Turkey detains former HDP party officials for PKK links
Pandemic not over, but risks reduced: Experts

Pandemic not over, but risks reduced: Experts
CHP leader criticizes transfer of Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia

CHP leader criticizes transfer of Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia
WORLD Multiple shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

Multiple shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.

ECONOMY Europe striving to quit Russian gas dependence

Europe striving to quit Russian gas dependence

In the wake of the war in Ukraine, European countries are accelerating efforts to diversify their supplies of natural gas in order to end their dependence on Russia

SPORTS Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

A women’s football team established in the eastern province of Ağrı by the provincial directorate of family and social policies to promote sports among girls and prevent early marriages has become a regional giant with four wins in five matches this season.