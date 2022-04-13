Sanitation workers with bikes on roads in Konya

KONYA

Sanitation workers in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, known as the “cycling city of Turkey,” have started working on specially designed bikes built in the city’s industrial zone.

The city has a bicycle road of 550 kilometers, the longest in Turkey and the second-longest in the world after New York, the U.S.

“We produced the new sanitation workers’ bicycles with our own means,” Konya Mayor Uğur İbrahim Altay told Demirören News Agency.

Stating that his metropolitan municipality is trying to create awareness of bikes, Altay stressed that “they want to popularize all kinds of bikes” in the city.

More than 600,000 bicycles are used in the province with a population of 2.1 million.