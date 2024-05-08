Samsung to buy French medical AI firm Sonio

Samsung to buy French medical AI firm Sonio

SEOUL
Samsung to buy French medical AI firm Sonio

South Korean tech giant Samsung said Wednesday it will buy French artificial intelligence company Sonio to boost its cutting-edge medical diagnostic systems.

The use of AI has exploded in recent years in a wide range of disciplines and industries, including medical care, and firms around the world are investing heavily to incorporate it into their products.

The purchase of Sonio by medical equipment maker Samsung Medison, an affiliate of global chip and smartphone giant Samsung Electronics, would boost maternal care through AI-enhanced ultrasound systems, according to a company statement.

"Collaboration with Sonio will bring together best-in-class ultrasound AI technology and reporting capabilities to bring a paradigm shift in the prenatal ultrasound exam," said Yong Kwan Kim, CEO of Samsung Medison.

Samsung will acquire all Sonio's shares for 126 billion won (around $92 million), according to public financial records.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals including from France. Once it is concluded, Sonio will remain headquartered in France.

"In addition to close collaboration with Samsung Medison, as an independent company, Sonio will continue to advance medical reporting technology and diagnostic software globally, including for underserved areas in healthcare," Sonio CEO Cecile Brosset said.

Sonio's AI tech uses machine learning to enhance the accuracy, quality and analysis of ultrasounds.

Its Sonio Detect product, approved for use in the United States, helps analyse images of a fetus, including brain and heart structures.

The acquisition marks the latest move by Samsung to strengthen its AI offerings.

Samsung Electronics is the world's biggest producer of memory chips, including versions used in top-of-the-line AI hardware from industry leaders such as Nvidia.

The firm is also one of the world's biggest smartphone makers, and the latest models it unveiled in January are powered by its own Galaxy AI tech.

Artificial Intelligence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

    Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

  2. Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

    Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

  3. Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

    Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

  4. German industrial output falls but less than feared

    German industrial output falls but less than feared

  5. Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

    Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal
Recommended
Global giants seek tech allies in Chinas cutthroat EV market

Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market
German industrial output falls but less than feared

German industrial output falls but less than feared
Consumers cutting back spending on restaurants

Consumers cutting back spending on restaurants
Karpowership, Brazil’s Petrobras to develop joint projects

Karpowership, Brazil’s Petrobras to develop joint projects
Turkish Airlines to launch Denver flights in June

Turkish Airlines to launch Denver flights in June
Over 1,000 Turkish firms developing AI products: Report

Over 1,000 Turkish firms developing AI products: Report
TikTok challenging potential ban in United States scourt

TikTok challenging potential ban in United States scourt
WORLD Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel bombarded the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah, where it has launched a ground incursion, as talks resumed yesterday in Cairo aimed at agreeing the terms of a truce in the seven-month war.

ECONOMY Global giants seek tech allies in Chinas cutthroat EV market

Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

Struggling foreign automakers in China are looking for help from local tech giants to try to stay competitive in the world's biggest electric car market.

SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿