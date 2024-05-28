Samsun breads take top two spots on 'world's best' list

SAMSUN

Two Turkish breads, both hailing from the northeastern province of Samsun, have been recognized as the world's best according to TasteAtlas, a leading online resource for global gastronomy.

Bafra pide, a canoe-shaped bread traditionally baked in wood-fired ovens, claimed the top spot on the website's prestigious "Top 10 Breads in the World" list. Samsun pide, which has a slightly different shape, was ranked second, closely behind Bafra pide.

Samsun Governor's Office expressed its pride in this success in a statement on its official social media account and said, “The recognition of both our flavors in the top two of TasteAtlas, an interactive platform with 837,000 followers that provides information on local dishes, drinks, and restaurants worldwide, is significant. This will draw the attention of gastronomy tourists and gourmets, greatly contributing to the promotion of Samsun cuisine, known for its diverse local flavors that appeal to both the eye and the palate.”