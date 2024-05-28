Samsun breads take top two spots on 'world's best' list

Samsun breads take top two spots on 'world's best' list

SAMSUN
Samsun breads take top two spots on worlds best list

Two Turkish breads, both hailing from the northeastern province of Samsun, have been recognized as the world's best according to TasteAtlas, a leading online resource for global gastronomy.

Bafra pide, a canoe-shaped bread traditionally baked in wood-fired ovens, claimed the top spot on the website's prestigious "Top 10 Breads in the World" list. Samsun pide, which has a slightly different shape, was ranked second, closely behind Bafra pide.

Samsun Governor's Office expressed its pride in this success in a statement on its official social media account and said, “The recognition of both our flavors in the top two of TasteAtlas, an interactive platform with 837,000 followers that provides information on local dishes, drinks, and restaurants worldwide, is significant. This will draw the attention of gastronomy tourists and gourmets, greatly contributing to the promotion of Samsun cuisine, known for its diverse local flavors that appeal to both the eye and the palate.”

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

    Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

  2. Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

    Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

  3. Israeli strikes rock Rafah as US says offensive does not cross red line

    Israeli strikes rock Rafah as US says offensive does not cross red line

  4. Royal Mail owner accepts Czech billionaire's takeover

    Royal Mail owner accepts Czech billionaire's takeover

  5. Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius

    Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius
Recommended
Burdur dialysis center shuts after patients get severely ill

Burdur dialysis center shuts after patients get severely ill
German pilots tour Türkiye in sporty planes

German pilots tour Türkiye in sporty planes
Endangered species encounter on Mount Cudi captured

Endangered species encounter on Mount Cudi captured
Shutterbugs capture stunning views from Nemrut peak

Shutterbugs capture stunning views from Nemrut peak
92 mln TL in fines imposed on polluting ships in Antalya

92 mln TL in fines imposed on polluting ships in Antalya
Istanbul Municipality opens course to support women drivers

Istanbul Municipality opens course to support women drivers
WORLD Israeli strikes rock Rafah as US says offensive does not cross red line

Israeli strikes rock Rafah as US says offensive does not cross red line

Israeli bombardment rocked Gaza's far-southern Rafah on Wednesday, a day after Israeli tanks rolled into the centre of the city near the Egyptian border as the White House said that so far it had not seen Israel cross President Joe Biden's "red lines."
ECONOMY Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

A minimum corporate tax will be applied to global companies operating in Türkiye that have not been subject to taxation due to not having headquarters in the country, generating a significant inflow of resources for Türkiye.
SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿