Salt Lake turns pink as microorganisms thrive

Salt Lake turns pink as microorganisms thrive

ANKARA
Salt Lake turns pink as microorganisms thrive

Located within the Central Anatolian provinces of Konya, Aksaray and the capital Ankara, Salt Lake has turned pink due to the bacteria and algae proliferation resulting from high temperatures.

Algae help protect the surface of Salt Lake, officially known as the second-largest lake in the country, from harmful sun rays by producing colored substances in the summer months as temperatures and salinity increase. Bacteria, on the other hand, reproduce abundantly, giving the lake a pinkish hue.

The color changes to normal as temperatures decrease and rainfall occurs following the summer.

Creating a unique image with its pink color, Salt Lake is frequented by locals and passersby.

Stating that it is necessary to promote the lake as a tourist attraction at this time of the year, Sinan Bayazıt, a local, said that Salt Lake is of great importance for both Ankara and the country's economy.

“The salt from the lake is used as raw material by several manufacturers in Şereflikoçhisar district. But it is crucial for the district to promote the lake and increase its tourism value as well. Benefiting from tourism would be great for us.”

microorganisms, thrive,

WORLD Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China
LATEST NEWS

  1. Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

    Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

  2. Biden proclaims NATO alliance 'more united than ever' in contrast to Trump

    Biden proclaims NATO alliance 'more united than ever' in contrast to Trump

  3. Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon

    Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon

  4. Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows

    Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows

  5. South Korea welcomes birth of first giant panda twins

    South Korea welcomes birth of first giant panda twins
Recommended
Work continues in Black Sea provinces following floods

Work continues in Black Sea provinces following floods
Saplings from 766-year-old tree to be planted

Saplings from 766-year-old tree to be planted
Former rector graduates from same university

Former rector graduates from same university
Eastern city to apply to add city center to UNESCO list

Eastern city to apply to add city center to UNESCO list
Four killed, 10 injured as van overturns in Erzincan

Four killed, 10 injured as van overturns in Erzincan
Students develop AI system recognizing traffic signboards

Students develop AI system recognizing traffic signboards
WORLD Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Summer has just begun in the Northern Hemisphere but a brutal heat wave is already gripping parts of Europe, China and the United States, where record temperatures expected this weekend are a stark illustration of the dangers of a warming climate.

ECONOMY IMF board approves $3 billion Pakistan deal

IMF board approves $3 billion Pakistan deal

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $3 billion loan agreement for Pakistan, unlocking crucial funding for the troubled South Asian economy.

SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.