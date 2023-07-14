Salt Lake turns pink as microorganisms thrive

ANKARA

Located within the Central Anatolian provinces of Konya, Aksaray and the capital Ankara, Salt Lake has turned pink due to the bacteria and algae proliferation resulting from high temperatures.

Algae help protect the surface of Salt Lake, officially known as the second-largest lake in the country, from harmful sun rays by producing colored substances in the summer months as temperatures and salinity increase. Bacteria, on the other hand, reproduce abundantly, giving the lake a pinkish hue.

The color changes to normal as temperatures decrease and rainfall occurs following the summer.

Creating a unique image with its pink color, Salt Lake is frequented by locals and passersby.

Stating that it is necessary to promote the lake as a tourist attraction at this time of the year, Sinan Bayazıt, a local, said that Salt Lake is of great importance for both Ankara and the country's economy.

“The salt from the lake is used as raw material by several manufacturers in Şereflikoçhisar district. But it is crucial for the district to promote the lake and increase its tourism value as well. Benefiting from tourism would be great for us.”