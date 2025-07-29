Salda Lake hosts its first-ever triathlon amid stunning scenery

Salda Lake hosts its first-ever triathlon amid stunning scenery

BURDUR
Salda Lake hosts its first-ever triathlon amid stunning scenery

Known as “Türkiye’s Maldives” for its white sands and turquoise waters, Salda Lake in the southwestern city of Burdur has hosted its first-ever triathlon event, welcoming scores of athletes to one of the country’s most scenic natural landmarks.

 

Organized in cooperation between the Burdur governor’s office and the Turkish Triathlon Federation, the event brought together triathlon enthusiasts to compete in both Olympic and Sprint distance races amid the lake’s stunning backdrop.

 

A triathlon is a multi-discipline endurance race that combines swimming, cycling and running in immediate succession.

 

In the Olympic distance race, athletes swam 1,500 meters in Salda Lake, followed by a 40-kilometer bike ride and a 10-kilometer run. The Sprint distance featured a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer cycling stage and a 5-kilometer run.

 

Speaking at the event, Burdur Governor Tülay Baydar Bilgihan said their goal was to bring the competition to the international stage in the coming years.

 

“We wanted to reflect both our environmental sensitivity and the unifying power of sports through the unique nature of Salda,” she said.

 

The governor emphasized that the broader aim of the event was to promote Burdur’s natural, historical and cultural richness.

 

“Burdur is a city worth visiting, seeing and experiencing. We invite everyone to discover this beautiful destination,” she noted.

 

Ender Baş, head of the organization committee at the Turkish Triathlon Federation, described Salda Lake as a globally recognized natural landmark.

 

“This lake already has a strong identity and brand, both in Türkiye and abroad. We’re elevating it with this well-organized triathlon,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

    Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

  2. Taliban sends Afghan workers to Qatar to ease unemployment

    Taliban sends Afghan workers to Qatar to ease unemployment

  3. Evacuations, returns mark new phase in post-Assad Syria

    Evacuations, returns mark new phase in post-Assad Syria

  4. Australia to ban under-16s from YouTube

    Australia to ban under-16s from YouTube

  5. Moroccan King renews call for dialogue with Algeria

    Moroccan King renews call for dialogue with Algeria
Recommended
Helicopter-backed police operation sweeps Istanbul

Helicopter-backed police operation sweeps Istanbul
Türkiye adopts ‘trend-based’ strategy in combating drugs

Türkiye adopts ‘trend-based’ strategy in combating drugs
Commission to play key role on terror-free Türkiye bid: Justice minister

Commission to play key role on 'terror-free Türkiye' bid: Justice minister
Experts push for stricter penalties as Türkiye fights wildfires

Experts push for stricter penalties as Türkiye fights wildfires
Libraries in Türkiye become vibrant community hubs

Libraries in Türkiye become vibrant community hubs
Türkiye’s glaciers fall victim to climate change faster than expected

Türkiye’s glaciers fall victim to climate change faster than expected
One in four in Türkiye carry hepatitis, expert warns

One in four in Türkiye carry hepatitis, expert warns
WORLD Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye has declared its participation in the Bogota joint statement of the Hague Group, noting that it was not bound by the references made in the joint statement to the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
ECONOMY Eurozone economy expands but tariff impact looms

Eurozone economy expands but tariff impact looms

The eurozone economy unexpectedly expanded in the second quarter of 2025, official data showed Wednesday, despite international trade tensions clouding the global outlook.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿