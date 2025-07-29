Salda Lake hosts its first-ever triathlon amid stunning scenery

BURDUR

Known as “Türkiye’s Maldives” for its white sands and turquoise waters, Salda Lake in the southwestern city of Burdur has hosted its first-ever triathlon event, welcoming scores of athletes to one of the country’s most scenic natural landmarks.

Organized in cooperation between the Burdur governor’s office and the Turkish Triathlon Federation, the event brought together triathlon enthusiasts to compete in both Olympic and Sprint distance races amid the lake’s stunning backdrop.

A triathlon is a multi-discipline endurance race that combines swimming, cycling and running in immediate succession.

In the Olympic distance race, athletes swam 1,500 meters in Salda Lake, followed by a 40-kilometer bike ride and a 10-kilometer run. The Sprint distance featured a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer cycling stage and a 5-kilometer run.

Speaking at the event, Burdur Governor Tülay Baydar Bilgihan said their goal was to bring the competition to the international stage in the coming years.

“We wanted to reflect both our environmental sensitivity and the unifying power of sports through the unique nature of Salda,” she said.

The governor emphasized that the broader aim of the event was to promote Burdur’s natural, historical and cultural richness.

“Burdur is a city worth visiting, seeing and experiencing. We invite everyone to discover this beautiful destination,” she noted.

Ender Baş, head of the organization committee at the Turkish Triathlon Federation, described Salda Lake as a globally recognized natural landmark.

“This lake already has a strong identity and brand, both in Türkiye and abroad. We’re elevating it with this well-organized triathlon,” he said.