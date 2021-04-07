Sakıp Sabancı Museum discusses future of new media art

Within the scope of a project called “Technological Arts Preservation” enacted through the collaboration of Sabancı University and Sakıp Sabancı Museum’s (SSM) archive and research space, digitalSSM, an event will take place to host a talk titled “Preserving Immersive Media.”

The event will feature Jeffrey Shaw, a prominent name in new media arts and digital arts conservators from Tate Modern and ZKM.

The talk will revolve around the methods of carrying immersive media into the future in which participants will focus on “Virtual Sculpture” (1981) by Shaw and “Memory Theater VR” (1997) by Agnes Hegedüs to explore the technical and nontechnical challenges of preserving the works of new media art.

Other participants include conservators from Time Based Media (Tate), Tom Ensom and Jack McConchie; SSM Digital Preservation Manager Osman Serhat Karaman; ZKM’s media and digital art conservators, Morgane Stricot and Matthieu Vlaminck; and a computer scientist from Sabancı University, Cemal Yılmaz.

The participants will examine whether it is possible to conserve the effect of an artwork that has been technologically produced and preserved. They will also explore the process of selecting the elements to be saved for the future when the original technology cannot provide the means to preserve the work.

The event that will be held in English will take place on April 8 at 4 p.m. as a webinar. It is free to participate in the event, and registration for the same can be done on Sakıp Sabancı Museum’s website.

The past events of the project “Technological Arts Preservation” can be seen on SSM’s YouTube channel.

