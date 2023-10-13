SAHA Istanbul and UAE’s EDGE sign cooperation agreement

ISTANBUL
SAHA Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) technology and defense group EDGE signed a strategic cooperation agreement during the Defense Industry Summit in Istanbul.

The agreement paves the way for deeper cooperation between the UAE and Türkiye, EDGE said in a statement, adding that the summit also facilitates several introductory and exploratory meetings between EDGE and Turkish companies.

The signing of the strategic cooperation agreement provides a framework for both sides to identify collaborative opportunities for joint development and will enable EDGE to leverage Türkiye's advanced ecosystem and robust supply chains, it added.

“We are strengthening our relations with our friend and ally UEA every day. We are working to further develop our cooperation in the field of the defense industry and take it to the next level,” said Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, speaking at the event.

Kacır noted that Türkiye’s defense exports have risen from $240 million in early 2000s to $4.5 billion and said that the local defense industry is on course to meet the target of generating $10 billion in export revenues.

“We believe our partnership with EDGE will be very fruitful for both sides and besides is an important step for the technological development of both our countries,” commented Haluk Bayraktar, Chairman of SAHA Istanbul.

EDGE also said in the statement that it is inaugurating a dedicated office in the UAE named MALATH, which will act as a catalyst for new business engagement between EDGE and SAHA companies.

“This marks a new chapter in UAE-Türkiye cooperation in the advanced technology and defense sectors and creating greater growth opportunities across the wider region and beyond.”

