Sacred springs in Tunceli fascinate visitors

  • June 11 2021 07:00:00

TUNCELİ
Consisting of 40 water springs flowing from steep rocks and considered sacred among the locals, the Munzur Springs in the eastern province of Tunceli attracts the attention of visitors.

Declared a first-degree natural site in 2001 by the Erzurum Regional Directorate of Cultural and Natural Heritage, the Munzur Springs fascinate those who see it with its natural beauty.

The region, also featuring many natural wonders such as Lake Kara, Munzur Valley, Kırkmerdivan Waterfalls, Munzur Springs, Katır Lakes, and Kepir Plateau, attracts many eager visitors, especially between April and August.

Travel groups who want to go to the springs in the region for daily trips depart from the city center by car.

Due to the spring season, a changeable climate is experienced together at the region, where grazing sheep in the areas of natural wonders framed by the meandering waters create a truly beautiful landscape.

