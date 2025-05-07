Sabiha Gökçen becomes fastest-growing airport in Europe: Report

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport has become the fastest-growing airport in Europe, according to the March 2025 Air Traffic Report published by Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe).

A statement by HEAŞ, the airport operator, highlighted the new report and its air traffic report data.

"Sabiha Gökçen Airport became the European leader in the 'Major Airports' category with a passenger capacity of over 40 million, with growth of 9.6 percent in March," HEAŞ wrote on X.

The number of passengers jumped 9 percent in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period the previous year, making Sabiha Gökçen the second-fastest growing airport in Europe for the quarter.

"We would like to thank all our stakeholders and passengers who contributed to this success," HEAŞ added.

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen is the second-biggest airport in both Istanbul and Türkiye after Istanbul Airport.

Opened in 2001, last year it handled more than 41 million passengers, up 13 percent compared to 2023.

