Sabiha Gökçen Airport expands London network with new Gatwick route

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (ISG) International Airport has expanded its London network with the launch of direct flights to London Gatwick Airport operated by Pegasus Airlines.

According to a company statement, the new route complements existing services to London Stansted and strengthens connectivity to one of the United Kingdom’s busiest and most strategic aviation hubs. The Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen–London Gatwick flights will be operated daily using Airbus A320 aircraft, with an average flight time of approximately 4 hours and 20 minutes.

The addition of Gatwick as a destination offers passengers an alternative airport option when traveling to London, said the company. “At the same time, Pegasus Airlines’ extensive network will enable travelers departing from Gatwick to connect via Istanbul to numerous destinations, including domestic routes across Türkiye as well as cities in the Middle East, the Caucasus, the Balkans and Central Asia,” it added.

“The new service is expected to support not only direct passenger traffic between Istanbul and London but also transfer passenger demand, further enhancing the route’s overall capacity and connectivity,” the statement read.

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport currently serves 157 airports across 152 cities in 55 countries, with a network comprising 118 international and 39 domestic destinations operated by 22 airlines.