Sabancı Art Awards presented

ISTANBUL

The Sakıp Sabancı Art Awards, organized by the Sabancı Foundation for 29 years to support young artists, were presented. Eight students who graduated from the Painting, Sculpture and Turkish Arts departments of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University with degrees, won a total of 225 Cumhuriyet Gold.

Sakıp Sabancı Art Awards was initiated by the late businessman Sakıp Sabancı in 1994 to support young artists at the beginning of their careers and has since continued by the Sabancı Foundation.

The winners of the 29th awards were presented at a ceremony held at The Seed on Nov. 17 by the Sabancı Foundation General Manager Nevgül Bilsel Safkan.

Award recipients for 2022 were Albina Onay, Lale Yılmaz, Lal Doğa Karakaş from the Painting Department, Şeyhmus Çoban and Çiğdem Şahin from the Sculpture Department, and İsranur Doğan, Aleyna Gücer and Kübra Dilek from the Traditional Turkish Arts Department.

“As we benefit from the power of art in our activities as a foundation, we also believe in the effects of its power. We are aware of how important it is to support young artists who make a difference with their talents, both in their art education and in their future journeys,” said Safkan, celebrating the young talents.

In 29 years, 260 young artists were awarded a total of 6,945 Republic Gold in the Sakıp Sabancı Art Awards.