S Korean president again defies summons over martial law declaration probe

S Korean president again defies summons over martial law declaration probe

ISTANBUL
S Korean president again defies summons over martial law declaration probe

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Wednesday yet again defied summons from investigators who are probing events leading up to the short-lived Dec. 3 martial law, Yonhap news reported.

It was the third time Yoon, 63, refused to attend questioning.

Facing charges of insurrection and treason, he remains suspended from office after parliament impeached him on Dec. 14 and awaits trial by the Constitutional Court, which will hold first hearing on Friday.

Yoon was asked to appear for questioning before a joint team of investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), police and the Defense Ministry in Gwacheon, south of capital Seoul.

The CIO plans to wait for Yoon's possible appearance later in the day. If he does not show up, the team is expected to decide as early as Thursday on further possible measures, such as sending a summons for the third time or seeking an arrest warrant.

Earlier, Yoon refused to attend summons by the CIO last week, and another such call by prosecutors.

In the absence of Yoon, the state affairs are run by acting president and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

    UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

  2. Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

    Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

  3. Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

    Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

  4. ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

    ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

  5. Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

    Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push
Recommended
UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon
Zelensky condemns Russian inhumane Christmas attack on energy

Zelensky condemns Russian 'inhumane' Christmas attack on energy
Azerbaijan mourns 38 killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan mourns 38 killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan
Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills
Israel’s blockade in northern Gaza pasts 80 days

Israel’s blockade in northern Gaza pasts 80 days
Sweeping Vietnam internet law comes into force

Sweeping Vietnam internet law comes into force
Japan FM raises serious concerns over China military activity

Japan FM raises 'serious concerns' over China military activity
WORLD UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

The United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon expressed concern on Thursday at the "continuing" damage done by Israeli forces in the country's south despite a ceasefire in the war with Hezbollah.
ECONOMY Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Employees working in the finance-insurance sector received the highest pay in 2023, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿