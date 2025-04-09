S Korea unveils $2 billion emergency help for carmakers

S Korea unveils $2 billion emergency help for carmakers

SEOUL
S Korea unveils $2 billion emergency help for carmakers

The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen on its hydrogen fuel cell car, the all-new NEXO, during a press preview of the Seoul Mobility Show 2025 at KINTEX exhibition hall in Goyang on April 3, 2025.

South Korea on Wednesday unveiled a $2 billion emergency support package for its crucial export-focused carmakers, warning U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on the sector could be a "significant blow."

"Given that automobiles and auto parts are South Korea's top exports to the U.S., the decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on these items is expected to deliver a significant blow to our auto industry," the government said in a statement announcing the support measures.

After industry consultation, Seoul has decided to introduce "a set of industrial safety net measures centred on the most urgent demands," it said.

The government has also "pledged to take flexible action depending on the level of industry damage going forward."

South Korea's auto-related exports to the U.S. totalled $42.9 billion last year.

Under the plan, the government will expand its low-cost financing program for the auto industry by two trillion won ($1.34 billion).

Hyundai Motor, South Korea's largest automaker, will also establish a one trillion won support program for domestic auto firms in partnership with major financial institutions.

Companies affected by the tariffs will be eligible for tax deferrals of up to nine months, the government added.

In 2024, the U.S. trade deficit with South Korea amounted to just over $66 billion in goods.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() France could recognize Palestinian state in June: Macron

France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron
LATEST NEWS

  1. France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron

    France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron

  2. Türkiye has no intention to conflict in Syria, FM says

    Türkiye has no intention to conflict in Syria, FM says

  3. Erdoğan welcomes Indonesian counterpart Subianto to Ankara

    Erdoğan welcomes Indonesian counterpart Subianto to Ankara

  4. Gaza rescuers say 23 killed in Israel strike on residential block

    Gaza rescuers say 23 killed in Israel strike on residential block

  5. Erdoğan praises Turkish police, condemns attacks amid protests

    Erdoğan praises Turkish police, condemns attacks amid protests
Recommended
EU greenlights first set of tariffs hitting back at US

EU greenlights first set of tariffs hitting back at US
Trump raises China tariffs to 125 percent

Trump raises China tariffs to 125 percent
Contractors undertake $560 mln worth of projects abroad

Contractors undertake $560 mln worth of projects abroad
Henkel targets strong organic growth in 2025

Henkel targets strong organic growth in 2025
Treasury’s cash budget deficit declines slightly in March

Treasury’s cash budget deficit declines slightly in March
IMF announces preliminary deal for $20 bln Argentina loan

IMF announces preliminary deal for $20 bln Argentina loan
WORLD France could recognize Palestinian state in June: Macron

France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron

France could recognize the state of Palestine "in June" during an international conference co-chaired with Saudi Arabia, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

ECONOMY EU greenlights first set of tariffs hitting back at US

EU greenlights first set of tariffs hitting back at US

The EU on Wednesday adopted its first measures hitting back at President Donald Trump's tariff onslaught, targeting more than 20 billion euros of U.S. products including soybeans, motorcycles and beauty products.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿