Russians to head to diverse holiday spots in Turkey

  • April 09 2021 09:11:00

Russians to head to diverse holiday spots in Turkey

ANTALYA-Anadolu Agency
Russians to head to diverse holiday spots in Turkey

Russian tourists will head to diverse holiday destinations in Turkey this year, said the head of a hotel association on April 8.

"The most important issue we talked about for years was the diversity of tourism, creating alternatives in times of [pandemic] crisis has reaped great benefits," Ülkay Atmaca, head of the Professional Hotel Managers Association of Turkey (POYD), told Anadolu Agency on April 8.

"For the first time during the pandemic, we saw the Russians on holiday mega-yachts in the touristic hotspot of Bodrum on the Turkish Riviera."

Noting that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has initiated studies on alternative tourism, he said some Turkish tour operators introduced ski resorts in winter.

"The operators took Russian tourists to Palandöken, one of Turkey's favorite winter wonderlands in the eastern province of Erzurum, to Mardin in Turkey’s southeast, to a holiday in the Aegean region. Russians had a chance to explore different beauties of the country."

Described as the "capital of tourism", Antalya hosted more than 3.5 million tourists last year as part of the Safe Tourism Certification Program initiated during the pandemic by the Turkish government. Of these tourists, 1.5 million were Russians.

This summer, the Mediterranean resort city famous for its pristine beaches, is expected to start the tourist season with Russian tourists.

Atmaca said the hotel industry is geared up to greet guests from different countries this summer.

COVID-19, Muğla,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey

    Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey

  2. Hagia Sophia imam resigns, returning to academia

    Hagia Sophia imam resigns, returning to academia

  3. Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

    Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

  4. Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

    Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

  5. Turkey summons Italian envoy over remarks on Erdoğan

    Turkey summons Italian envoy over remarks on Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkeys electricity trade volume up 53.3 pct in March

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 53.3 pct in March
Turkey exports dried apricots to 105 countries

Turkey exports dried apricots to 105 countries
Changes made to controversial ‘Code-29’ in labor law

Changes made to controversial ‘Code-29’ in labor law
Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies
Turkey, Uzbekistan aim to enhance trade volume to $5 bln

Turkey, Uzbekistan aim to enhance trade volume to $5 bln
Russian tour operators visit Mardin

Russian tour operators visit Mardin
WORLD New AstraZeneca setbacks as countries scramble for vaccines

New AstraZeneca setbacks as countries scramble for vaccines

The fallout over the AstraZeneca jab persisted on April 8 with several countries halting its use among younger people, as nations raced to secure much-needed vaccines in the face of fresh virus surges.
ECONOMY Turkeys electricity trade volume up 53.3 pct in March

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 53.3 pct in March

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 53.3 percent in March compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe falls 4 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe falls 4 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe fell four points behind Beşiktaş on April 8 after a 1-1 draw against Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor in a Turkish Süper Lig match.