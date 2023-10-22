Russian strike on Ukraine mail depot kills six

Russian strike on Ukraine mail depot kills six

KHARKIV, Ukraine
Russian strike on Ukraine mail depot kills six

Russian missile strikes killed at least six postal workers and wounded 16 others Saturday, when they hit a mail depot in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video on social media of what appeared to be a heavily damaged warehouse surrounded by rubble and a container with the logo of Ukrainian postal operator Nova Poshta.

"All six dead and 14 injured as a result of the occupiers' attack were employees of the company who were inside the Nova Poshta terminal," Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said.

"The victims, aged between 19 and 42, received shrapnel wounds and blast injuries."

Of the injured being treated in hospital, seven were in a serious condition, according to Sinegubov. "Doctors are fighting for their lives," he added.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the death toll but updated the number of injured to 16.

Sergiy Nozhka, who works for Nova Poshta, described the condition of some his colleagues as "mild to moderate severity," adding "there are some people in a very serious condition."

He added that a rocket "flew into the neighbouring depot, but at ours too — the windows and shutters flew out. This is not the first time."

According to the regional prosecutor's office, Russian forces in the Belgorod region north of Kharkiv fired S-300 missiles, two of which hit the warehouse.

"Debris analysis continues at the site in order to establish the exact number of injured and dead," office spokesman Dmytro Chubenko told Suspilne, Ukraine's state broadcaster.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM urges guarantee mechanism in Israel-Hamas conflict

Turkish FM urges guarantee mechanism in Israel-Hamas conflict
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM urges guarantee mechanism in Israel-Hamas conflict

    Turkish FM urges guarantee mechanism in Israel-Hamas conflict

  2. Erdoğan maintains phone diplomacy amid Gaza war

    Erdoğan maintains phone diplomacy amid Gaza war

  3. Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

    Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

  4. 1,000 divers unfurl Turkish flag in deep waters to mark centenary

    1,000 divers unfurl Turkish flag in deep waters to mark centenary

  5. Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea

    Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea
Recommended
Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea

Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea
Israel vows to step up Gaza strikes before ground invasion

Israel vows to step up Gaza strikes before ground invasion
India launches key test for manned orbital mission

India launches key test for manned orbital mission
Donald Trump is dominating the GOP primary: Defendant

Donald Trump is dominating the GOP primary: Defendant
Aid starts moving into Gaza after 2 weeks of war

Aid starts moving into Gaza after 2 weeks of war
Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security
WORLD Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea

Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea

Beijing and Manila traded blame on Sunday for two collisions between Chinese vessels and Philippine boats on a resupply mission to Filipino troops on a remote outpost in the disputed South China Sea.
ECONOMY US inflation is still too high, says Fed chair

US inflation is 'still too high,' says Fed chair

U.S. inflation is "still too high" despite a recent slowdown, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Oct. 19, leaving the door open for a new interest rate hike.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.