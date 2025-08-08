Young Russian athlete to compete for Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Sofia Yakushina, a promising 19-year-old heptathlete from Russia, has officially become a Turkish citizen and will now represent Türkiye in international competitions — a move that has drawn sharp criticism from Russian officials.

The naturalization of Yakushina was carried out under a talent acquisition program overseen by the Turkish Youth and Sports Ministry.

Her decision to switch national teams, however, has not been welcomed in her home country.

According to Turkish media outlets, Russian officials expressed strong objections, arguing that the athlete’s development took place entirely within Russia’s sports system.

“She built her career in Russia, not Türkiye. We trained Yakushina. Now Türkiye should cover the costs, including training camps, coaching fees, and development expenses,” they were quoted as saying.

Yakushina claimed a silver medal at the 2024 Russian Athletics Championships, moving one step closer to being regarded as one of the rising stars in her discipline.

The criticism comes amid ongoing tensions in Russian athletics.

Due to the war in Ukraine, Russian athletes face restrictions and bans in many international competitions, prompting several to explore opportunities elsewhere.

In Yakushina’s case, Russian legal experts reportedly began examining the matter through the lens of international sports law.